Jaxson Dart throws two touchdowns but struggles late as the Saints get the home win over the Giants. (1:22)

Week 5 in the NFL saw its fair share of double-digit victories and major comebacks, prompting clever trolls.

The New Orleans Saints earned their first victory of the season beating the New York Giants 26-14. The Saints faced a 14-3 deficit with 13:01 remaining in the second quarter. However, they held the Giants scoreless the rest of the way and forced five turnovers -- one of which resulted in an 86-yard touchdown return.

New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 225 yards and a score. In his second career NFL start, New York quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 202 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dart was the focus of the Saints' troll, who captioned their post: "DARTED TO THE W."

Here are the other top trolls of Week 5.

Coming off a Week 4 tie against the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys found the going comfortable against the New York Jets and got the win.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Javonte Williams ran for 135 yards and accounted for two scores. Jets signal-caller Justin Fields had 283 passing yards and two touchdowns himself.

Dallas' victory came with a simple post, referencing the "J-E-T-S" chant. Instead, the Cowboys spelled out: "B-O-Y-S."

The Denver Broncos put up 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to snag a win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia seemed to be in cruise control with a 17-3 lead going into the final frame. Denver responded by forcing two three-and-outs and scoring two touchdowns to take a one-point lead. The Broncos then nailed a field goal with 1:11 left and contained the Eagles' offense to secure the win.

Denver referenced a viral video from September where a dispute occurred over a home run ball that was delivered it to a young Philadelphia Phillies fan. In this case, the Broncos were the ones snatching a "W" for themselves.

Speaking of comebacks -- the Carolina Panthers stormed back to defeat the Miami Dolphins on the road.

Carolina faced a 17-0 deficit with 10:48 remaining in the second quarter, but outscored Miami 27-7 the rest of the way. Being down 17-0 tied the Panthers' largest deficit ever overcome to win a game, according to ESPN Research.

The victory came with a simple troll as Carolina posted a knocked-over fishbowl.

Made a SPLASH pic.twitter.com/8Ushyymzsa — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 5, 2025

An NFC West matchup on "Thursday Night Football" needed an extra period to decide its winner. The San Francisco 49ers held on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams on the road in a wild game.

Down by three with 42 seconds left in regulation, the Rams drove down the field and set up a 48-yard kick from Joshua Karty to force overtime. The 49ers started with the ball in the extra period, then kicked a field goal themselves. Los Angeles was stopped on 4th-and-1 at the San Francisco 11-yard line, clinching the 49ers' win.

San Francisco put its own spin on Los Angeles' "Whose house?" rally cry at SoFi Stadium for a postgame troll.