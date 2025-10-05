Carson Wentz comes up clutch in the end as the Vikings take down the Browns 21-17 in London. (1:03)

Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season kicked off with an overtime showdown between the 49ers and Rams on Thursday night. San Francisco secured the 26-23 win after stopping Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams on fourth-and-1 on the 11-yard line.

Sunday's action began in London, as the Vikings salvaged their road trip thanks to a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that lifted Minnesota to a 21-17 win against the Browns.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

CLE-MIN | SF-LAR

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Vikings

Would the Vikings do a trip like this again? The team was eager to accept the NFL's offer to become the first team in NFL history to play consecutive international games in different countries, believing it would neutralize the home-field advantage of what would otherwise have been two AFC North road games. They also were confident that their internal infrastructure could plan well for the challenge. In the end, after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, they salvaged the trip with a touchdown with 25 seconds remaining to beat the Browns. But given the challenges they faced overseas with an injury-ravaged offensive line, among other issues, it's fair to assume the Vikings won't be signing up for another 10-day road trip anytime soon.

Most surprising performance: Receiver Jordan Addison didn't play in the first quarter, missing all 14 of the Vikings' plays over two series, before taking his first snap on the first possession of the second quarter. The team attributed his absence to a coach's decision. Addison played nearly all of the Vikings' 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, his first game back from a three-game suspension. Addison is one of the team's best playmakers, and having him sidelined for any part of a game has an impact on the Vikings' offense. His three consecutive catches in the fourth quarter, capped by a 12-yard touchdown for the win, was more than enough proof. -- Kevin Seifert

Next game: vs. Eagles (Oct. 19, 1 p.m. ET)

Browns

What's next for Dillon Gabriel after his first NFL start? Though his first start ended in a loss, Gabriel was decisive and composed. He got the ball out quickly (2.54 seconds average time to throw) and tossed two touchdowns. Most importantly, he didn't turn the ball over like Joe Flacco did in his first four starts. Combined with a strong running effort (140 yards) and a stingy defense (two takeaways), the Browns have something to build around, albeit in a defeat, as Gabriel gets more comfortable running the offense.

Key stat to know: With 110 rushing and 18 receiving yards Sunday, running back Quinshon Judkins is the first Browns rookie with 100 scrimmage yards in consecutive games since Nick Chubb in 2018. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Next game: at Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

49ers

At 4-1 and 3-0 in the division, how good can these 49ers be? The reality is the 49ers will never be "fully" healthy this season, but it's not hard to envision this team playing meaningful football late in the season. It's a big if, but if the 49ers do have a bit better injury luck, get their stars (tight end George Kittle, quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall) back, and the young talent on defense continues to ascend at a rapid pace, there's no reason they shouldn't be positioned to return to the postseason field.

Most surprising performance: WR Kendrick Bourne. Given all the injuries at receiver, Bourne came up huge. He had a couple of hiccups, including a third-down drop in the first half, but he bounced back strong after his three-drop performance against Jacksonville on Sunday. Bourne emerged as Mac Jones' top option in the passing game, finishing with 10 catches for 142 yards, a career high, and only his second time reaching triple-digit yardage in a game.

Best quote from the locker room: 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said a win like Thursday's is a credit to Kyle Shanahan, Robert Saleh and the coaching staff for getting an undermanned team ready to play and compete regardless of who is available. "They're the best in the game," Warner said. "A game like [Thursday] speaks to that completely, right? You're on a short week, you're wounded, you're down a bunch of guys, and to get your players prepared enough to go out there and compete at the level that we did, I think the intensity was there from the first snap." -- Nick Wagoner

Next game: at Buccaneers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Rams

How concerned should the Rams be about their kicking unit? With a missed field goal and a blocked extra point attempt Thursday, it's definitely a concern for a Rams team whose other loss this season came in a game with two blocked field goals. Rams kicker Joshua Karty has five missed kicks this season. According to ESPN Research, that is tied with the Chiefs' Harrison Butker for the most in the NFL. Four of the kicks by Karty have been blocked, the most for any kicker.

Trend to watch: Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua continued his torrid start, catching 10 of 12 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. With 50 catches this season, he passed former teammate Cooper Kupp (49 in 2022) for the most receptions by a player in his team's first five games of a season in NFL history, according to ESPN Research.

Best quote from the locker room: Running back Kyren Williams said he felt he let his team down with his fourth-quarter fumble. "I just got to hold onto the ball," Williams said. "I feel like I let the team down at the 1-yard line, not securing the one thing that matters and scoring the touchdown. So for me, I put this all on me, honestly." According to ESPN Research, Williams' seven fumbles lost since the start of 2023 are the most among running backs over that span. -- Sarah Barshop

Next game: at Ravens (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)