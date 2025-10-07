Open Extended Reactions

Free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is signing with Baltimore Ravens on the practice squad, agent Kevin Conner told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The Houston Texans released Gardner-Johnson late last month after just three games.

The surprise move came after the Texans traded their 2022 first-round pick -- left guard Kenyon Green -- to the Philadelphia Eagles for Gardner-Johnson in March, hoping to add a ball hawk. Gardner-Johnson had six interceptions in 2024 for the Eagles in their march to a Super Bowl title.

Gardner-Johnson, however, struggled to pick up coach DeMeco Ryans' defensive scheme, which has contributed to several big plays against the secondary through the first three weeks for the Texans, who started 0-3.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, has 18 interceptions and 51 passes defended in his seven NFL seasons.