INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have signed free-agent linebacker Germaine Pratt two days after the veteran was surprisingly released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pratt signed a one-year contract with the Raiders during the offseason and was just four games in when he was left inactive in last Sunday's loss to the Colts while not traveling with the club to Indianapolis.

The signing reunites Pratt with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who coached him during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Asked what Pratt will bring, Colts coach Shane Steichen said, "Veteran experience. [He's] been in the system. So, obviously Germain's familiar with what we do defensively. From what I've heard, very smart player, physical football player."

The Colts have had been unsuccessful in finding a second linebacker to pair with veteran Zaire Franklin in the middle of their defense. Joe Bachie, who has started each game this season, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.