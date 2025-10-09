Stephen A. Smith expresses his disbelief that Kevin Stefanski refuses to name Shedeur Sanders as the backup quarterback for the Browns after the Joe Flacco trade. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski considers whom to tab as Cleveland's backup quarterback, Shedeur Sanders said Thursday that he sees a "light at the end of the tunnel" after starting out as the team's No. 4 QB in training camp.

"I'm in a great mental space overall," Sanders said. "So I would say you tend to get a little bit more excited when you see a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure. ... Whatever my role is here, I'm thankful. I'm happy just to do that."

Stefanski on Wednesday was noncommittal on whether Sanders -- or practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe -- would be the backup to rookie Dillon Gabriel for Sunday's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the aftermath of trading Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The trade left Gabriel, a third-round pick, and Sanders, a fifth-round pick, as the only quarterbacks on the active roster. However, Stefanski said he would "let the week play out [and] make a decision later" when asked about the QB2 role.

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, has spent the first five games of the season as the team's inactive emergency quarterback. He got limited reps amid a crowded quarterback room during the summer. But he made the Browns' 53-man roster as Cleveland traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders and released Tyler Huntley. Through the first month of the season, Sanders split scout-team reps with Gabriel and Zappe.

"We're going to make sure we do everything we can to make sure Dillon's ready for the game," Sanders said. "Whatever that means. Each and every day, even when Joe was the starter, preparing the right way and be ready to know that you could get out there at any point in time. I'm overly confident within myself. I know when I first got here, I'm ready to play, but it's up to the coaches and whatever decision they make then, I'm fine with."

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on Thursday was complimentary of Sanders' preparation.

"We're looking for constant improvement throughout the season, and he's done that," Rees said. "I think you see the growth and the familiarity of the offense and what we're asking of those guys. I think the level of preparation it takes week to week when you're putting a new game plan together, that's a learning curve for all rookies. So, I think he's gotten more used to that, gotten up to speed, doing a nice job in his preparation and understanding what the game plan holds. And when he's had his opportunities to go operate it, he's done a nice job."

Sanders faced criticism last week when he pantomimed answers in response to questions about the Browns' quarterback change to Gabriel. Sanders was responding to critical comments from ESPN analyst Rex Ryan on "Get Up" earlier that week. While Sanders declined to respond to Ryan's comments -- "we not on no negativity from now on, man, we not doing that. I'm just here to be positive and I don't speak on anything negative" -- he said he wanted to be mindful of how his comments and personality could be interpreted.

"I guess not everybody likes playful all the time," Sanders said. "So it's to understand how to be at all times and keep my personality a little bit slimmer, I guess. Because not everybody understands it at all times and you may not have a full time to be able to explain things."