ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders, once more, will be minus two of their top three receivers -- and possibly all of them -- for Monday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn ruled out receivers Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (groin/knee). Meanwhile, receiver Deebo Samuel did not practice Thursday or Saturday because of a bruised heel, but Quinn said they "would take it into Monday" to determine whether or not he would play.

McLaurin will miss his third consecutive game, and Brown will miss his fourth. Samuel has played in all five games this season. He worked on a side field away from teammates with strength and conditioning coaches.

Quinn ruled McLaurin out for Monday's game after was he unable to practice this week. McLaurin injured his quad while diving for the end zone at the end of a 56-yard catch and getting hit around his quad.

During the portion of practice open to the media, he was seen at practice running sprints on a side field, away from teammates.

Brown was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He was able to run routes at full speed, but Quinn said, "He did have a good week in the individual work, but he's just not there yet."

McLaurin, who signed a three-year extension in late August after missing all of Washington's camp practices, caught 10 passes for 149 yards and no touchdowns in the first three games.

Samuel has emerged as the Commanders' top target and would be a crucial loss if he can't play. He leads Washington with 30 catches, 300 yards and three touchdown receptions. Washington traded a fifth-round pick to San Francisco for Samuel in the offseason.

In the last two weeks without McLaurin and Brown, Samuel has caught a combined 14 passes for 168 yards.

Brown caught three passes for 36 yards in the first two games. In 11 games with Washington last season he caught 35 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown. He also was second in the NFL, drawing six defensive pass interference penalties.

Brown caught quarterback Jayden Daniels' 52-yard Hail Mary pass to beat Chicago 18-15 in Week 8 last season.