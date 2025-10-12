Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out before the start of the third quarter.

Ridley finished the day having played six snaps. The veteran receiver caught one pass for 18 yards on two targets from quarterback Cam Ward.

Ridley didn't have an injury designation entering Week 6, but he was listed as questionable before last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering elbow and knee injuries.

The Titans had hoped Ridley's five-reception, 131-yard performance last week in the upset over the Cardinals would lead to more production the next time he took the field. Now Tennessee will look to sixth-year veteran wideout Van Jefferson to fill in for Ridley.