          Titans WR Calvin Ridley leaves game due to hamstring injury

          • Turron DavenportOct 12, 2025, 10:18 PM
              Turron Davenport covers the Tennessee Titans for ESPN since 2018. Turron is a former collegiate football player at Cheyney University and is a native of Philadelphia, and he has authored/co-authored four books. You can catch Turron on ESPN Radio on his show "Talking with TD."
          LAS VEGAS -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out before the start of the third quarter.

          Ridley finished the day having played six snaps. The veteran receiver caught one pass for 18 yards on two targets from quarterback Cam Ward.

          Ridley didn't have an injury designation entering Week 6, but he was listed as questionable before last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering elbow and knee injuries.

          The Titans had hoped Ridley's five-reception, 131-yard performance last week in the upset over the Cardinals would lead to more production the next time he took the field. Now Tennessee will look to sixth-year veteran wideout Van Jefferson to fill in for Ridley.