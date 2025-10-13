Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Josh Jacobs had a feeling he might be headed for a big game on Sunday. That's because he wasn't feeling well, and there's some vomit on Lambeau Field to prove it.

Despite throwing up before and during Sunday's 28-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Green Bay Packers running back churned out 150 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns while also running for a place to puke.

"I just kind of woke up this morning just not feeling my best," Jacobs said. "But I told 'em, 'The last time that I felt that way, I had [approximately] 130 [yards] and two touchdowns.' So it is what it is."

While Jacobs couldn't recall exactly which game that was, he said it was during his time with the Raiders. He also had a two-touchdown performance for Alabama in the 2018 SEC Championship Game, so no wonder he felt good about feeling bad.

"I was mic'd up, so I don't know if they're going to put that in there or not," Jacobs said. "But it was a couple times I was on the field, I was like coughing, everybody like, 'Man, are you all right?' I'm like, 'We'll figure it out.'"

After a slow start for the Packers' running game early in the season, Jacobs has been on a roll the last two games. He rushed 18 times for 93 yards on Sunday, including touchdown runs of 3 and 4 yards, and caught five passes for 57 yards. This after a strong finish in the Week 4 tie against the Dallas Cowboys when he rushed for 86 yards (including 70 in the fourth quarter and OT) with two touchdowns and caught four passes for 71 yards.

Jacobs became just the sixth player in Packers history with at least 150 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in consecutive games, and the first since Ahman Green in 2001.

Jacobs, however, didn't get the game ball after the Packers improved to 3-1-1. That went to kicker Lucas Havrisik, a last-second fill-in for Brandon McManus, who was held out because of a right quadriceps injury.

Havrisik, who had not kicked in an NFL game since the 2023 season and signed with Green Bay one day earlier, made all five of his kicks, including a 39-yard field goal with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter to make it a nine-point Packers lead and essentially put the game away.

That was just fine with Jacobs, even though he said he did not know Havrisik's name.

"I feel bad saying that, but he came in and made some big-time kicks for us," Jacobs said. "So, man, he got the game ball. He deserved it."

"I was mic'd up, so I don't know if they're going to put that in there or not," Josh Jacobs said after throwing up multiple times Sunday. The Packers RB added that teammates kept asking if he was all right, to which he replied, "We'll figure it out." Kayla Wolf/Imagn Images

Besides, all Jacobs wanted was to go home.

"I'm ready to go lay down," he said.

Jacobs' yards were hard-earned. He had a season-high 74 yards on runs between the tackles, including both of his touchdowns. He has 21 touchdowns on inside rushes since he joined the Packers at the start of the 2024 season -- six more than any other player. Jacobs also had a season-high 48 yards after contact.

"Josh is everything you need in a teammate and a leader," Packers tight end Tucker Kraft said. "He's gonna come out there and give it his best every single opportunity he gets and that's just the relentless effort he brings, the way he practices, it's just all so contagious."

Kraft better hope that's the only thing that's contagious.