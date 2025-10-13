Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, the NFL's leader in turnovers forced, will sit out Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a calf injury, the team announced.

Lloyd did not accompany the team on Monday evening to London, the team said.

In addition, tight end Quintin Morris (groin) will not play against the Rams at Wembley Stadium (9:30 a.m. ET). He also did not make the trip.

Lloyd leads the NFL with four interceptions and his five total turnovers (he also has a fumble recovery). He was the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September after recording 23 tackles, a fumble recovery, and three interceptions.

Lloyd's 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs is the longest defensive touchdown in Jaguars history and the longest touchdown in the NFL this season.