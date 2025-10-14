Stephen A. Smith weighs in on whether it's time for the Ravens to move on from coach John Harbaugh. (2:31)

The Baltimore Ravens are releasing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson a week after signing him to their practice squad.

Gardner-Johnson's agent Kevin Conner said the Ravens and the veteran defensive back came to "an amicable mutual decision."

Gardner-Johnson was added to the Ravens practice squad on Oct. 7, but the Ravens then acquired safety Alohi Gilman later that day in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. In Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens started Gilman, who made seven tackles, and did not elevate Gardner-Johnson from the practice squad.

"After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play," Conner told Schefter.

It's the second time this season Gardner-Johnson has been released. The Houston Texans released him late last month after just three games.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, has 18 interceptions and 51 passes defended in his seven NFL seasons. He had six interceptions last season for the Philadelphia Eagles in their march to the Super Bowl title.

The Ravens (1-5) rank last in the league in points allowed per game (32.3) as they enter their bye week.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley and DJ Bien-Aime contributed to this report.