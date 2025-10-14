Stephen A. Smith is bewildered by Jerry Jones' comments that the Cowboys have the most capable pass rushers they've had. (1:49)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is not ready to concede anything about what the 2025 season can be even with his team's 2-3-1 record.

Disappointed with Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, Jones was buoyed by the Washington Commanders' loss to the Chicago Bears, which keeps the Cowboys in the chase in the NFC East.

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the division with a 4-2 record but have lost two straight games. The Commanders are 3-3 and visit AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

"It just reminded me that we are still in it," Jones said at an announcement that the East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at Ford Center on Jan. 27, 2026, adding, "I see much parity and then you factor in that these teams get compromised with injury -- and we can have and may [have it too] -- but if we should have some good go of it here over the next weeks ahead with our injury situation and return of injury and we can get some wins," before adding how "encouraged" he is for his team's prospects given the stellar play of quarterback Dak Prescott so far this season.

"The last thing that I'm thinking about is in any way being out of the hunt."

The NFL trade deadline is three weeks from today. The Cowboys have extra first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 from the trade of Micah Parsons and $31 million in salary cap space, according to NFLPA figures.

In 2018, the Cowboys were 3-4 and scuffling offensively, which led to a trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Raiders for a first-round pick. The Cowboys won seven of their last nine games and made it to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Is there an Amari Cooper-type trade to help a defense that is last in the league in yards per game (411.7) and second to last in points per game (30.7)?

"Well, if there is a trade that would help the defense, we're in position to make that trade," Jones said.

Jones mentioned a financial reason of trading Micah Parsons for Kenny Clark. Even without a contract extension, Parsons was set to count $21 million against the Cowboys' cap. Clark is counting roughly $2 million.

"That alone has increased our flexibility of being able to look at potential trades right now whereas you might have had hand cramps before," he said. "So we're in position to look at a trade. That doesn't mean we're going to make one."

The Cowboys have struggled at every level of their defense. While Jones said he likes the depth of the pass rush, the Cowboys have just 11 sacks. The linebacker play has been inconsistent, and the secondary has given up too many big plays.

The Cowboys might not have all of their answers defensively from scheme adjustments to the return to health of players in place before the trade deadline.

Jones said linebacker DeMarvion Overshown could be back after the Nov. 9 bye week, but he is returning from tearing three ligaments in his right knee. Rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. could make his debut as well after rehabbing from a torn ACL.

"We will weigh what are the likelihood of the players we've got coming back, how will they impact where that will put this team as opposed to should we add a player in a trade?" Jones said. "And I don't have a trade in mind. At all. And that comes about right now if someone is on the phone calling."