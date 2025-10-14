Jeff Saturday explains his concerns about the Bills after their loss to the Falcons. (0:52)

Welcome to Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. The Jets are still winless after losing to the Broncos in London. The Chiefs bounced back with a win over the Lions. And the Buccaneers are shockingly at the top of the NFC race.

How do all of these teams fit in our updated Power Rankings? We restacked the NFL heading into Week 7, which includes byes for Buffalo and Baltimore. In addition to the 1-32 rankings, our NFL Nation reporters picked one lesson that we've learned from each team this season. Which teams and players are underperforming? What has surprisingly worked out for teams through six weeks?

Let's get into it with our No. 1 team, which saw a change from last week. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 6 result: Beat the 49ers 30-19

Week 6 ranking: 4

Lesson learned: The Bucs are far better equipped to weather injuries.

The Bucs lost three games last season without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr., and yet the past two weeks, Baker Mayfield and this defense have pulled off back-to-back victories without both receivers. In fact, Mayfield delivered this past Sunday's win with just one healthy starting skill player by the game's end in tight end Cade Otton. The Bucs were down to the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth wide receivers -- two of whom scored their first NFL touchdowns. And the defense might be short at corner again, but its depth and its ability to get takeaways have catapulted Tampa Bay to the top of the NFC. -- Jenna Laine

Week 6 result: Lost to the Chiefs 30-17

Week 6 ranking: 1

Lesson learned: Aidan Hutchinson has returned to elite form after severe leg injury.

A broken leg ended Hutchinson's 2024 season early, but he picked up where he left off as one of the league's elite pass rushers. He set a single-season team record by producing at least 1.0 sacks in five consecutive games, in addition to another franchise mark of four straight games with a forced fumble. His 24 pressures is also the most in the NFL, as he's moving fluidly after a tough rehabilitation process. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 6 result: Lost to the Falcons 24-14

Week 6 ranking: 2

Lesson learned: This Bills team still has a lot to learn about itself.

Coming into the season, the hype for the Bills was high, with reigning MVP Josh Allen set for another big year. But if anything has been clear for this team through six games, it's that there are some major questions still to be answered to truly have a run at a Super Bowl title. Is the defense talented enough to put together a complete game? Is there enough talent at wide receiver to give Allen targets downfield? The limitations of this team have been clear, even in the wins, and there is work to be done. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 6 result: Beat the Cardinals 31-27

Week 6 ranking: 5

Lesson learned: They were right about quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Colts have a long way to go after playing a relatively soft schedule, but it's impossible to ignore what Jones has done since being handed the starting job in his first season in Indianapolis. Jones, who beat out incumbent starter Anthony Richardson Sr. in a preseason battle, leads the NFL in QBR (79.9) and is third in completion percentage (71.7%). Jones has also shown his versatility and toughness, as only the Eagles' Jalen Hurts (five) has more than Jones' four rushing touchdowns. -- Stephen Holder

Week 6 result: Lost to the Giants 34-17

Week 6 ranking: 3

Lesson learned: Repeating as Super Bowl champions is hard.

The offensive line is banged up and not performing to its usual dominant standard. Running back Saquon Barkley has less room to run, sending ripple effects across an offense that relied heavily on his production a year ago. The defense lost several key players and looks more vulnerable. The Eagles are playing a first-place schedule and have one of the most difficult slates in the NFL. Add all of that up and add the fact that every team they play is extra motivated to knock off the champs and you have one long road back toward a potential repeat. -- Tim McManus

Week 6 result: Beat the Bengals 27-18

Week 6 ranking: 8

Lesson learned: Green Bay is playing with fire.

The Packers are the only team in the NFL that has held a double-digit lead in every game this season. But in the past three games, those leads were not safe. They blew a 10-0 advantage in a 13-10 loss to the Browns. They were up 13-0 against the Cowboys but came away with a 40-40 tie. And in the latest game, they saw a 14-point second-half lead cut to six points against the Bengals. They've established a dangerous way to live. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 6 result: Beat the Ravens 17-3

Week 6 ranking: 9

Lesson learned: The Rams need to figure out their kicking issues if they want to be Super Bowl contenders.

The Rams' protection issues on special teams have led to four blocked kicks, and they again dealt with kicking woes in Week 6 when Joshua Karty missed a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter. "I thought the protection was good," head coach Sean McVay said. "We've got to make the kick. We ended up missing the kick. Ended up hitting the second one not very clean right there. The snap felt like it was a little bit high." The Rams have had two extra points blocked this season, which is as many as the rest of the league combined, according to ESPN Research. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 6 result: Beat the Jaguars 20-12

Week 6 ranking: 11

Lesson learned: Don't count out a first-round pick after one underwhelming season.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is showing why. The No. 16 selection in 2024 was plenty disruptive as a rookie but not productive, finishing with half a sack and two tackles for loss in 14 games. But he's making a massive second-year jump. Along with seven pressures, Murphy had two sacks Sunday to give him a team-high 4.5 through six games. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also said Murphy is "hands down" the team's best run defender. -- Brady Henderson

Week 6 result: Beat the Lions 30-17

Week 6 ranking: 7

Lesson learned: The offensive line is no longer an issue.

Much of the Chiefs' offseason was about general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid fixing the offensive line, especially at left tackle. The Chiefs signed left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency and selected rookie left tackle Josh Simmons in the draft. They also moved Kingsley Suamataia to left guard to replace Joe Thuney, who was traded to the Bears. Each player in the trio has performed well, making the offensive line a strength once again for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. -- Nate Taylor

Week 6 result: Beat the Jets 13-11

Week 6 ranking: 10

Lesson learned: Don't look now, but coach Sean Payton has a team powered by defense.

Payton's offensive résumé was a big part of why he was hired in 2023, but the Broncos are 4-2 because of a defense that leads the league in sacks (30), defensive expected points added (31.43) and opposing QBR (43.5). Cornerback Pat Surtain II continues to vex the league's top receivers, and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is tied for the NFL lead in sacks (seven). Denver pressures across the defensive front and has the secondary depth to play any nickel or dime variations. The Broncos' aggression has surrendered a big play or two -- see Weeks 2 and 3 -- but they have overcome their bobbles on offense and special teams with a playoff-worthy defense. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 6 result: Lost to the Buccaneers 30-19

Week 6 ranking: 6

Lesson learned: The 49ers are tough, but that might not be enough to offset their injuries.

The Niners looked destined to lose at some point in all six of their games, yet they found a way to win four of them. That's a credit to coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff, as well as the veteran leaders charged with setting a standard. But the 49ers have again been ravaged by injury, losing star defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) for the season in addition to other injuries to key players. Resilience is an important trait for any NFL team, but eventually talent trumps intangibles. That means things are only going to get more difficult for San Francisco. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 6 result: Beat the Browns 23-9

Week 6 ranking: 13

Lesson learned: Aaron Rodgers doesn't have to do it all alone.

The Steelers lead the league in average yards after catch per reception (7.3) but are last in air yards per target (5.3). That means they're not relying on their 41-year-old quarterback to heave it down the field for splash plays. Instead, the recipe of getting the ball out of his hands quickly and into the arms of his playmakers is working for a Steelers offense averaging a respectable 23.8 points. Aaron Rodgers' 49.0 total QBR ranks 22nd in the league, but he's completing 68.8% of his attempts (12th best). -- Brooke Pryor

Week 6 result: Beat the Dolphins 29-27

Week 6 ranking: 14

Lesson learned: Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has evolved.

Roman resigned as Baltimore's offensive coordinator after the 2022 season amid criticism from players and fans about the team's unimaginative passing offense. Three seasons later, he leads one of the league's best passing offenses. The Chargers' run game has fluctuated, with injuries to the offensive line and backfield. Their strongest position on offense is at receiver, so Roman has leaned on his pass catchers and quarterback Justin Herbert to make plays. Herbert is eighth in the NFL in passing yards (1,493) this season. -- Kris Rhim

Week 6 result: Beat the Saints 25-19

Week 6 ranking: 17

Lesson learned: QB Drake Maye has taken the second-year leap.

Maye passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns against the Saints, with a 140.1 passer rating. He became the fourth player in NFL history under 24 years old to record at least 200 passing yards and a passing rating of 100 or higher in five straight games, joining Patrick Mahomes (seven straight in 2018 and five in 2018-19), Dan Marino (six in 1984) and Dak Prescott (five in 2016). -- Mike Reiss

Week 6 result: Lost to the Seahawks 20-12

Week 6 ranking: 15

Lesson learned: The pass rush is their No. 1 weakness.

The Jaguars are 13th in the NFL in quarterback pressures (73) but have managed just eight sacks -- the third-lowest total in the league. Josh Hines-Allen has managed just half a sack; Travon Walker has two; and Dawuane Smoot has one. That's the production of the team's top three edge rushers six games into the season, which equals defensive tackle Arik Armstead's season total on his own. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 6 result: Beat the Bills 24-14

Week 6 ranking: 19

Lesson learned: Running back Bijan Robinson is the offense's focal point.

In his third season, Robinson has emerged as one of the league's elite offensive weapons. On Monday night, he might have made himself an MVP candidate with 238 yards from scrimmage, including an 81-yard touchdown against the Bills. Robinson leads the NFL with 164.4 yards from scrimmage per game. He's only the second player ever to have 450 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards through five games. The other was Thurman Thomas in 1991. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 6 result: Lost to the Bears 25-24

Week 6 ranking: 14

Lesson learned: Javon Kinlaw's deal has been a bargain.

When Washington signed the veteran defensive tackle to a contract that averaged $15 million per year, many scratched their heads. But Kinlaw ranks 13th among defensive tackles with a 40.2% run stop win rate (his previous career best was 35%). He has been credited with seven run stops, already a career high. Washington wanted Kinlaw because it believed he was still ascending after multiple injuries hampered his growth. He has now been healthy for two straight seasons and is really producing. Washington's run defense still needs some work -- it ranks 20th after finishing 30th last season -- even with Kinlaw doing his part. -- John Keim

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 6 ranking: 16

Lesson learned: QB decisions are open to scrutiny.

The team decided against using the franchise tag on Sam Darnold, couldn't re-sign Daniel Jones, passed on Aaron Rodgers and then traded for Sam Howell. Those moves were all in service of elevating J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick in 2024. It was a defensible position, considering the value of McCarthy's rookie contract, but McCarthy produced the NFL's second-worst QBR in the first two weeks and has since been sidelined by a high right ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Jones and Darnold rank first and third, respectively, in QBR. Rodgers beat them with the Steelers in Week 4, and Carson Wentz has started three games after replacing Howell just before the start of the season. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 6 result: Beat the Commanders 25-24

Week 6 ranking: 20

Lesson learned: Chicago is learning how to win close games.

A year ago, the Bears weren't equipped to pull off consecutive come-from-behind wins the way they did to beat the Raiders and Commanders. Chicago's identical 25-24 victories in Week 4 and Week 6 came down to special teams plays in the game's final moments, with Josh Blackwell blocking a field goal against the Raiders and Jake Moody booting a 38-yard game winner against the Commanders -- the day he was elevated from the practice squad.

Entering Week 6, the Bears had lost 28 straight games when trailing by eight or more points in the fourth quarter. On Monday night, Chicago flipped the script on the idea that it couldn't end up on the winning end of tight games. "I feel like we're trending up," safety Jaquan Brisker said. "In the past, we might have gave up, but guys stayed true. Guys never gave up." -- Courtney Cronin

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 6 ranking: 18

Lesson learned: The Texans have a premier defense.

They have the No. 1 scoring defense -- allowing 12.2 points per game -- and it's not as if they've played offensive bottom-feeders. Houston earned that ranking after playing the Buccaneers (sixth in points per game), Rams (16th) and Jaguars (17th). Those teams are a combined 13-5 on the season, so the Texans have faced respectable competition en route to their No. 1 status. They are also third best in the league in pass rush win rate (47.1%), behind the Steelers and Browns. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 6 result: Beat the Cowboys 30-27

Week 6 ranking: 24

Lesson learned: The Panthers can win by dominating the ground game

A big reason the Panthers put up historically bad numbers against the run last season was because they lost Derrick Brown to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. His presence, along with free agent additions to the front seven, has been a big reason Carolina allowed only 50 rushing yards in the past two games combined. As Coach Dave Canales has said repeatedly, everyone up front thrives off Brown. Meanwhile, Carolina's rushing offense has thrived since moving Rico Dowdle into the lead role. He's the second player with at least 200 scrimmage yards in each of his first two starts with a franchise since the 1970 merger, joining Billy Sims in 1980 with the Lions, per ESPN Research. -- David Newton

Week 6 result: Lost to the Panthers 30-27

Week 6 ranking: 21

Lesson learned: There are no answers on defense.

The Cowboys have given up 21 pass plays of 20-plus yards and 24 runs of 10-plus yards this season. They have been lit up by quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Caleb Williams and Bryce Young. They don't affect the quarterback (11 sacks). They can't take the ball away enough (four turnovers). They can't stop teams on third down with teams converting 53% of the time. The Cowboys are last in yards (411.7) and passing yards (269.5); they are 31st in points per game (30.7). -- Todd Archer

Week 6 result: Lost to the Colts 31-27

Week 6 ranking: 23

Lesson learned: The Cardinals can't close out games.

Arizona lost its first three games on walk-off field goals, becoming the first team since the 1970 merger to do so, per ESPN Research. The Cardinals' efforts to come back Sunday in Indianapolis stalled at the 9-yard line with under a minute left in the fourth quarter. Arizona can't close out games when it's ahead or when it's trailing. And while it has been a costly pain point this season, it has also been a point of emphasis as something to improve. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 6 result: Lost to the Rams 17-3

Week 6 ranking: 22

Lesson learned: The Ravens can't win without Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore signed Cooper Rush to a two-year, $6.2 million deal (including $4 million guaranteed) with the hope he could keep the Ravens in contention if Jackson suffered a short-term injury. But Baltimore is 0-2 and has produced a total of 13 points without Jackson (hamstring injury) this season. Rush, who went 9-5 as a fill-in quarterback in Dallas, has thrown four interceptions and no touchdowns with Baltimore. The good news for the Ravens is that coach John Harbaugh expects Jackson to return after this week's bye. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 6 result: Beat the Eagles 34-17

Week 6 ranking: 30

Lesson learned: Jaxson Dart might actually be the guy.

It has been only three starts, but Dart has shown signs of being a franchise quarterback. That was especially apparent as he led the Giants to upset wins over the Chargers and Eagles. Three quarterbacks have rushed for at least 50 yards in their first three starts -- Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and now Dart. Perhaps more importantly, Dart and rookie running back Cam Skattebo have injected life into the Giants. "Their energy is contagious," cornerback Cor'Dale Flott said. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 6 result: Beat the Titans 20-10

Week 6 ranking: 29

Lesson learned: Patience will be the key to Pete Carroll's tenure in Las Vegas.

When Carroll took the job, he was determined to turn the Raiders into immediate playoff contenders. However, that process might take longer than expected. The Raiders have a new quarterback (Geno Smith) and offensive coordinator (Chip Kelly) and are reliant on young players at key positions. And with general manager John Spytek a believer in building through the draft, Las Vegas will not turn things around overnight. -- Ryan McFadden

Week 6 result: Lost to the Packers 27-18

Week 6 ranking: 25

Lesson learned: The future of the defense is murky.

Coming into the season, Cincinnati hoped new defensive coordinator Al Golden could transform a unit that really struggled last season. While there have been positive moments, some of the key players aren't playing as well as needed. The Bengals have already made a major switch at middle linebacker, with rookie Barrett Carter taking over for veteran Logan Wilson, a team captain. But other players, such as cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, have not performed well enough either. A team that spent heavily on offense needs its young defenders to provide adequate play, which could be an issue beyond this season. -- Ben Baby

Week 6 result: Lost to the Patriots 25-19

Week 6 ranking: 27

Lesson learned: Scoring touchdowns will be a seasonlong problem.

Tight end Taysom Hill gave the Saints a boost by scoring from the 1-yard line against the Patriots, but the past two weeks have been a collection of field goals by New Orleans, which attempted 10 (making eight) versus just two touchdowns. Failing to get in the end zone will continue to lose the Saints games, and drives have stalled for a variety of reasons: turnovers, penalties and sacks being some of them. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 6 result: Lost to the Steelers 23-9

Week 6 ranking: 26

Lesson learned: The Browns' "strategic pivot" is coming with all the expected growing pains.

Cleveland is fielding one of the NFL's youngest rosters with 14 rookies in an attempt to rebuild its foundation, a move that general manager Andrew Berry called a "strategic pivot" during the offseason. Between their youth and no clear answer at quarterback, the Browns have had a frustrating start that has been highlighted by the league's lowest-scoring offense (13.67 points per game) and the third-worst point differential (minus-.64). -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 6 result: Lost to the Chargers 29-27

Week 6 ranking: 28

Lesson learned: The Dolphins' defense has taken a dramatic step back from a season ago.

There were plenty of reasonable concerns this offseason after Miami parted ways with four members of its 2024 starting secondary. General manager Chris Grier rebounded nicely, adding experienced starters Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas, but the Dolphins believed a talented front seven would hold down the fort while the secondary jelled. Instead, Miami is tied for the 18th-most sacks (12) and allows a league-worst 168.5 rushing yards per game. After two consecutive top-10 finishes in yards allowed per game, the Dolphins rank 30th in the same category this season. It might not change much if the team decides to trade away players at the deadline. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 6 result: Lost to the Raiders 20-10

Week 6 ranking: 31

Lesson learned: This team is actually worse than we thought it was.

It's hard to imagine the Titans being worse than last season after selecting QB Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. But here we are. The Titans' offense has scored only 83 points, which is the least by a Titans/Oilers team through six games since 1985, per ESPN Research. The Titans' loss to the Raiders was their fourth by 10-plus points this season, the most in the NFL. No one expected Tennessee to compete for a division title. But there were supposed to be signs of growth in Year 2 under Brian Callahan, who was fired Monday. Ward is the fourth consecutive quarterback drafted No. 1 to see his coach dismissed during his rookie season. -- Turron Davenport

Week 6 result: Lost to the Broncos 13-11

Week 6 ranking: 32

Lesson learned: Aaron Glenn isn't a quick-fix coach.

No one expected the Jets to be a playoff team in Glenn's first season, but they weren't expected to be 0-6. Compared with last season (5-12), the Jets have regressed on both sides of the ball, finding new ways to lose every week. Glenn talked tough at the outset, promising to exorcise past demons, but his lack of head coaching experience is apparent at times. He walked into a herculean challenge. If he doesn't find some wins soon, his locker room could start to fracture. Welcome to the Jets. -- Rich Cimini