EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have shaken up their depth behind starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, signing Carson Wentz and trading backup Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

In exchange for Howell, the Vikings received a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Eagles. Philadelphia received a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Vikings along with Howell.

The additional pick gives the Vikings more resources to pursue a veteran receiver to fill another hole in their depth chart. They have inquired about Carolina Panthers veteran Adam Thielen, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the Panthers have been reluctant to part ways with him.

Wentz has been a free agent since his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expired in March. The Vikings will be his sixth team in as many seasons, but they hope he will be a quick study in their offense after spending the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Rams -- whose scheme is similar to the one Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell uses. Wentz also played with Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown when both were on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster in 2019.

Wentz's arrival marks the end of the Vikings' surprisingly difficult journey to find a suitable quarterback to pair with McCarthy. Veterans Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones both turned down offers in March, knowing that McCarthy would be the likely starter after missing his rookie season because of a torn meniscus in his left knee. The team also considered an overture from Aaron Rodgers, who ultimately signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Howell, 24, struggled for much of training camp and some of the preseason after the Vikings acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks in April for a swap of draft picks. Coaches have been impressed with undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who could be their No. 3 quarterback, but wanted more experience behind McCarthy.

The trade to the Eagles marks the third time Howell has been dealt since being selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. The Eagles waived/injured defensive back Lewis Cine to open a roster spot for Howell.

Tanner McKee, the Eagles' projected No. 2 quarterback, suffered a non-surgical finger injury on his throwing hand last week during training camp practice. He had the hand looked at by a trainer accompanied by general manager Howie Roseman following an 11-on-11 series, and he hasn't practiced since.

"We'll see," coach Nick Sirianni said when asked about McKee's status for Week 1. "You guys know he's dealing with a finger. He's working to get back. We'll see where he is."

Rookie Kyle McCord, who has been working as the third-string quarterback, has had an up-and-down summer and likely needs more time before seeing NFL action.

Howell had no experience in the Vikings' offense and struggled for a significant portion of training camp. He did not play in the Vikings' preseason finale Friday night against the Tennessee Titans, and while O'Connell said afterward that he felt "good about where Sam's at," the Vikings worked out Wentz at their practice facility one day later.

Wentz, 32, was the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft. His best season came in 2017, when he finished third in the voting for the NFL's MVP award after throwing for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns in 13 games. But he missed the Eagles' run to Super Bowl LII because of a torn ACL, and the Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts before the 2021 season. He has since played for the Commanders (2022), Rams (2023) and Chiefs (2024).

He has thrown for 22,410 yards with 153 touchdown passes and 67 interceptions in his nine NFL seasons.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.