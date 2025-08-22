Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have extended the contract of right tackle Taylor Moton through the 2027 season, the team announced on Friday.

Moton, 31, received a two-year, $44 million deal with $40 million guaranteed, the Win Sports Group told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources also told Schefter the Minnesota Vikings have reached out to Carolina about trading for wide receiver Adam Thielen, 35, who is in the last year of his contract.

Thielen is from Minnesota and spent his first 10 seasons with the Vikings before signing with Carolina in 2023. The Vikings are looking for insurance with Jordan Addison serving a three-game suspension to start the season and Jalen Nailor dealing with a hand injury.

Carolina also has a crowded wide receiver room. Thielen is one of three starters with 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette.

Behind them is 2021 Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow, trying to make a comeback after missing last season with ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune condition that forced the Las Vegas Raiders to release him after the 2023 season. He could fit right into Thielen's role.

Carolina also has Jalen Coker, David Moore, rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. and Brycen Tremayne, who had a solid training camp.

Moton, a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2017, was set to count $31 million against the salary cap this season.

He recently addressed what it would mean to play beyond his contract that was set to expire after the season.

"Obviously I want the years to continue, but if it's my last year here, I want it to be my best year,'' Moton said prior to Friday's extension. "I want it to be the offensive line's best year, the offensive unit's best year, the team's best year, do whatever I can to. Have us be our best yet, so I'm a little emotional about it.

"All the blood, all the sweat, all the tears, right? I've been through so much here; being a Panther means a lot to me. The city means a lot to me. I found my family here, I found my son here, you know? So much sacrifice has gone out on the football field, the practice field here at Bank of America Stadium."