Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- In an ideal world, J.J. McCarthy would have spent his first training camp as the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback throwing to one of the NFL's best receiving trios: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor. In the real world, however, that happened for only two of the Vikings' 18 open practices during the 29-day camp.

Instead, McCarthy has worked with eight different receivers on the first team. Prompted by injuries to Jefferson (hamstring) and Nailor (hand), along with Addison's three-game suspension (stemming from a 2024 DUI citation) to start the regular season, the carousel carried multiple implications. While it familiarized McCarthy with some receivers he might otherwise not have thrown to, it minimized his opportunities to cement a rapport with the players who will accompany his Week 1 debut at the Chicago Bears -- whoever they may be.

McCarthy said this week that his confidence is "the highest it's ever been," but coaches have stopped short of saying the same about the Vikings' depth at the position. It has prompted a deep look around the league for potential external additions that could provide immediate help.

"Guys have done some things and stepped up at times," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said, "and at other times, we'd like guys to show that they're putting themselves ahead of the rest. It's going to be kind of a continued thing as we go here, based on our receiver situation, to see who is really going to step up and kind of fill one or two roles that we're going to need, especially early in the year."

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Jefferson returned to practice this week but hasn't taken part in a team drill since July 24. Although he remains on track to start in Week 1, the same can't be said for Addison or Nailor. Addison can practice for another week before his suspension begins, and Nailor's short-term availability is uncertain at best. Following presumptive No. 4 receiver Rondale Moore's season-ending left knee injury, the Vikings have dipped into the lowest levels of their depth chart to get through practices.

Wednesday's session brought an extreme example. During a quasi-scrimmage in full pads, Addison and rookie Tai Felton left with what turned out to be minor injuries. In team drills, McCarthy and the rest of the Vikings' starting offense were lining up in three-receiver sets with receivers Lucky Jackson, Jeshaun Jones and Thayer Thomas. None has appeared in an NFL regular-season game.

Jackson, who spent the past two seasons on the Vikings' practice squad, had an opportunity to step into the No. 4 role, or perhaps No. 3 with Nailor sidelined, but dropped two passes in the Vikings' second preseason game against the New England Patriots. Jones, meanwhile, dropped what would have been a 35-yard completion from quarterback Brett Rypien in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

Felton, a third-round draft pick from Maryland, has shown some promise. But relying on a rookie in Week 1 carries its own risks. The Vikings have at times turned to veteran Tim Jones, who has 17 career NFL catches and was signed mostly with special teams in mind.

That has left McCarthy to carry an additional, if temporary, burden in camp.

"The process doesn't change too much," McCarthy said, "but if it is a guy that hasn't been with the offense in a long time, or hasn't been with this particular group, you just kind of emphasize the play more. You kind of check in with them like, 'Hey, you got it?' Little stuff like that. The process doesn't really change, but you just add little tweaks here and there to make sure that everyone is on the same page."

As various receivers rolled in and out of the lineup, McCarthy has had his best success with three players in particular: Addison, running back Aaron Jones Sr. and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Jones has caught two long passes down the right sideline for touchdowns, one against the Patriots during joint practices and one in Wednesday's scrimmage.

"Some of these guys have taken advantage of -- and other guys are going to continue to get -- opportunities," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "We've got great examples in our pass game of what you should be striving for it to look like. Then, it's about making the plays when they come to you.

"It's been a positive to see our quarterbacks play with different guys every single day, even sometimes a different guy in the walk-through that maybe they got for the game rep or practice rep that afternoon. I do think it's a net positive, and we'll continue to look forward to what combination of those guys makes us the best possible offense we can be."