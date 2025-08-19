Stephen A. Smith reacts to breaking news of the Colts naming Daniel Jones as their starter and warns that Anthony Richardson's NFL career might be in jeopardy. (1:29)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts' months-long quarterback battle is over.

Colts coach Shane Steichen has selected Daniel Jones to be Indianapolis' Week 1 starter, opting for the veteran free agent acquisition over the club's 2023 first-round choice, Anthony Richardson Sr.

"I think the guys have taken to him. He's a great communicator with the guys. You can see that veteran presence out there. So, I'm excited for that," Steichen said Tuesday.

The Colts signed Jones in March to a one-year, $14 million contract, saying at the time they anticipated an open competition between the former New York Giants quarterback and Richardson.

Richardson's injuries and inconsistency prompted the decision to add competition, but he responded with a strong training camp and encouraging preseason performance. There did not seem to be much discernible separation between the two quarterbacks in camp, but in recent days, Steichen stressed that some minute factors would loom large in the decision.

"He's still learning, still growing. And for the first time in his career, this is an opportunity for him to sit at the start of a season and learning in a different light and attack it the right way," Steichen said.

The decision gives Jones an ideal opportunity to resurrect his career after his six seasons with the Giants ended abruptly and unceremoniously last season, when he was benched before ultimately being released.

The Giants used the sixth pick in the 2019 draft on Jones, who started 69 games for New York. His numbers dipped the past two seasons, when he posted two of the lowest QBR marks of his career in 2023 (36.3) and 2024 (47.8).

Richardson is left with an uncertain future. The Colts have publicly said he did not need to win the quarterback battle to have a future in Indianapolis, but it's unclear where he goes from here.

The Colts will be required to make a decision on Richardson's fifth-year team option for the 2027 season.