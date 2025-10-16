Brooke Pryor reports on Trey Hendrickson not being expected to play for the Bengals vs. the Steelers. (0:27)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is expected to be out Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

Hendrickson is listed as questionable for the game because of a hip injury.

The source told Fowler that Hendrickson is hopeful to return for the Bengals' Week 8 game against the New York Jets.

Hendrickson, who did not play the second half of Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers after injuring his hip, did not practice this week.

Hendrickson, who had 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and '24, leads the Bengals with four sacks in six games this season.

Despite Hendrickson's expected absence, Cincinnati will get a boost on the defensive line as rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart is set to return following a four-game absence. Stewart hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 2.

Earlier in the week, Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said he expected Stewart to receive significant playing time against the AFC North leaders.

The Bengals (2-4) are trying to snap a four-game losing streak and stay in the hunt in an underwhelming AFC North. Cincinnati is second in the division behind Pittsburgh (4-1).