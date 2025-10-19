Russell Wilson remains Giants' backup, insists he's ready

The "Get Up" crew discusses why the Giants' Week 7 matchup vs. the Broncos is pivotal for the team. (1:40)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Russell Wilson admitted this is different from any other situation he's been in during his accomplished career.

Wilson was thrust into action midgame last Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was on the field for two plays -- a handoff and an ugly incompletion. He jogged off to boos and then was done. His coach then said afterward that he might have gone for it on fourth down had starter Jaxson Dart been cleared from the concussion protocol in time.

The visual of it all had coach Brian Daboll poking his head into the blue injury tent and yelling at the team's doctor to see if and when his starter would be able to return. Dart eventually did. Wilson returned to the bench.

As the Giants (2-4) get set to play on the road Sunday against the Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS), Wilson remains the Giants' backup quarterback behind Dart and ahead of veteran Jameis Winston.

Why?

"He's our backup quarterback," Daboll said.

Wilson is preparing like he would any other week. That means running the scout team and taking mostly mental reps. Daboll's backup quarterback rarely gets any snaps with the starters at practice.

Wilson, 36, has already needed to appear in two games since becoming the backup after three games as the starter. He also had two plays (a sack and a dump-off on third-and-long) in a win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dart was being examined for a concussion in that situation as well.

Wilson says his priorities are trying to win and helping lead, even as the backup. And to be ready in case he's needed again.

"I'll be ready to go when I need to get back in there and everything else. Staying prepared," Wilson said. "You never know what happens in this league and everything else. So I'm confident in the moment and all that."

The veteran quarterback explained the incompletion against the Eagles as miscommunication with wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. After that, the boos rained down as he animatedly talked it out with Hyatt and jogged off the field.

He was back on the bench the following drive when Dart returned to the game.

"Next thing you know, that's it. It's like, 'OK.' But I think it's like in baseball. Sometimes you got to be a middle reliever," Wilson said. "In that situation, I'm just staying ready and focused, keeping my mind, my body and my soul and all that and just focusing on being prepared to get back out there and help our team win. Just staying focused on the moment when I get the next time I get up to the plate."

Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants this offseason. He was instantly installed as the starter. He remained the starter through the first three games, including a 450-yard passing performance in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

With Winston on the roster, there is a belief in league circles that Wilson could eventually become a trade target for a quarterback-needy team. He tries not to listen to any of the outside noise.

"I definitely want to play. I know how much more ball I have left in me," he said. "I'm doing everything I can where my feet are and helping our football team win, and that's important and learn that along the way is be present where you are and try to do everything you can to be prepared every day. So that's what I'm focusing on."

The Giants signed Wilson this offseason with the idea that his experience and leadership could benefit the team. They remain content with what he's bringing to the table.

"Russ has done a great job," offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Mike Kafka said. "He's dialed in, he's prepared, not only just for his own job, but then also helping Jaxson, being in the room and expressing his experiences, which he has a lot of great ones to lean on. He's been a great resource for me. He's been a great resource for the quarterback room and Jaxson. I mean, he does a great job. He's a captain of the team as well, so all that carries. Russ has been phenomenal."