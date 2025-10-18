Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- Washington Commanders receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out of Sunday's game at Dallas, thanks to a bruised heel that has plagued him the past two games.

But that leaves the Commanders (3-3) and quarterback Jayden Daniels without their top three receivers for their game vs. the Cowboys (2-3-1).

Terry McLaurin (quad) was ruled out for a fourth consecutive game and Noah Brown (groin) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week after missing the previous four games.

Samuel leads Washington with 34 catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns. On Friday, he said his bruised heel was "aggravating."

Without McLaurin and Brown the past three games, Samuel was the focal point of Washington's passing attack. He caught a combined 18 passes for 183 yards and two scores. But he appeared slowed by the heel in Monday's 25-24 loss to Chicago, which held him to 15 yards on four receptions.

The Commanders have two young receivers, second-year Luke McCaffrey and rookie Jaylin Lane, in addition to veteran Chris Moore. McCaffrey leads this group with eight receptions.

They also can elevate veteran Robbie Chosen off the practice squad. They signed Treylon Burks, the 18th overall pick by Tennessee in 2022, to the practice squad this week. They also have Jacoby Jones and Ja'Corey Brooks, who was elevated Monday, on the practice squad.

Tight end Zach Ertz has caught 20 passes for 192 yards. The Commanders could rely heavily on rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt against the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense.