ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin will miss his fourth consecutive game with a right quad injury, coach Dan Quinn said Friday, another blow for a team in need of better health.

McLaurin injured his right quad in a Week 3 win over the Raiders, and there was hope he'd return for Sunday's game at Dallas (2-3-1).

"It's frustrating for him because he's working at it hard," Quinn said.

The Commanders (3-3), who are coming off a last-second loss to Chicago on Monday night, had placed another receiver, Noah Brown, on injured reserve earlier this week.

Receiver Deebo Samuel, who has played the last two games with a bruised heel, took reps in practice Friday, but his status remains uncertain. Samuel leads Washington with 34 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

But not having McLaurin means that, for the fourth consecutive game, the Commanders will be without two of their top three wideouts entering the season.

Quinn had said Tuesday that McLaurin would practice this week, but after a jog-through Wednesday, coaches and athletic trainers watched McLaurin run. He did not practice Thursday, and on Friday, although he was on the field, he did not practice.

Quinn said that because McLaurin is a "speed player," they worked him on his acceleration and his deceleration and wanted to watch how he planted and turned. Because it's a soft tissue injury, the coach said, they haven't been able to test him a lot at high speeds.

"We're just not there yet," Quinn said. "Hopefully it's sooner than later."