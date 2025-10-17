Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are signing veteran receiver Treylon Burks to their practice squad, a source confirmed Thursday, hoping a player talented enough to be picked in the first round three years ago can eventually help a banged-up group.

Tennessee released Burks on Oct. 7 after an injury-filled career with the Titans, who drafted him 18th in 2022. He tore an ACL last year and then fractured his collarbone while making a diving one-handed grab on July 26.

The Commanders need Burks to eventually provide depth.

Washington's wideouts have dealt with injuries for most of the season. Noah Brown suffered a groin injury in Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve this week. Terry McLaurin has missed three games with a right quad injury and has not yet practiced in full -- and was not on the field Thursday. Deebo Samuel has played the past two weeks with a bruised heel, and he, too, has not practiced this week.

In 27 games over three years, Burks has caught 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders need more depth even on the practice squad. They have had to elevate receivers off the practice squad for multiple weeks; a player can be elevated only twice in one season and after that must be signed to the active roster in order to play.

NFL Network first reported Burks' signing.