Following defensive end Za'Darius Smith's retirement, former Eagle Brandon Graham is now strongly considering coming out of retirement to sign with Philadelphia, league sources told ESPN.

Graham played 15 seasons in Philadelphia and became the longest-tenured Eagle in franchise history. The two-time Super Bowl champion now could be close to building upon those marks if he and the Eagles can finalize a contract this week, according to sources.

Graham, 37, returned from a torn triceps muscle to play in last season's Super Bowl and help the Eagles win their second championship in what was thought to be the final game of his NFL career.

The defensive end retired last offseason but has missed the game and pondered unretiring, according to sources.

Smith informed the Eagles of his decision to retire Monday morning, marking a sudden departure for a productive player at a position of need for Philadelphia.

The Eagles came into the season with question marks at edge rusher following the departures of Graham and Josh Sweat. The position took a further hit when Nolan Smith Jr. was placed on injured reserve last month with a triceps injury. Ogbo Okoronkwo was also placed on IR with a triceps injury after Philadelphia's Week 4 game.

Graham holds the Eagles' record for most regular-season games played (206) and is third in franchise history with 76.5 career sacks. He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2020 and recorded his first double-digit sack campaign in 2022, posting 11 takedowns.

Graham's strip sack of Tom Brady in the closing moments of Super Bowl LII helped secure a narrow win over the New England Patriots and delivered the first Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.

