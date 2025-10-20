Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will remain the team's starter, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Monday, despite the worst statistical two-game stretch of his career.

Tagovailoa was pulled from Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers, although the change came with roughly 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Dolphins trailing 31-6. He completed 12-of-23 passes for 100 yards and three interceptions -- his second consecutive three-interception game.

He's currently tied for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions this season, but McDaniel said the Dolphins (1-6) aren't looking to make a change at this time.

"He is going to take the snaps this week, and he is going to be a starter this week, and my expectation is that we don't throw 10 picks," McDaniel said Monday.

Tagovailoa's 24.1 passer rating Sunday was the lowest single-game total of his career. He said after the game that he was "not proud of where I'm at with my play" this season and was committed to reaching the level he's attained in previous years; the process of doing so started Monday.

McDaniel said he and Tagovailoa watched film of Sunday's game together Monday morning, like they've done multiple times this season.

"In this case, I thought it was important for us to watch the offense together," McDaniel said. "So, we watched the pass game together this morning and had direct communication about the ebbs and flows of the game and how we can both improve for each other. Because to me, when you go through a performance like that, I don't see it as all on a player or all on a coach. It's a working relationship, and we both have to get better together because that's not good enough.

"I change the exact tempo of [our conversations] depending on the nature of what needs to be coached and how much with a fine-toothed comb do I have to go through each play or group of plays, positive or negative, whatever it takes to get players to play their best."

While the Dolphins aren't making any changes at starter, the depth chart behind Tagovailoa is less clear. McDaniel said Ewers was promoted to second string specifically for Sunday's game but not necessarily on a permanent basis.

In his first official NFL action, Ewers completed 5-of-8 passes for 53 yards. McDaniel said he will compete with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson for the job behind Tagovailoa.

"I'm hoping it's not a week-to-week thing," McDaniel said. "It will be competitive this week, and at the end of the week I'll let you guys know who the backup is and in the hopes that somebody grabs and takes it."

In injury news, McDaniel said Monday that tight end Darren Waller, who leads the team with four touchdown receptions, likely will miss this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a pectoral injury. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday that tests showed Waller has a strained pectoral that is not expected to require surgery and will be considered week-to-week.