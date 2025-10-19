Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he isn't thinking about his job security, even after a 31-6 loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns dropped his team to 1-6.

A clearly disappointed McDaniel gripped both sides of the lectern as he spoke after the game from Huntington Bank Stadium, where the Dolphins continued their worst start since 2021. When asked whether he feels renewed concern about his job status, McDaniel again said he feels like worrying would be a disservice to the other people inside the organization.

"The way I look at this job is I find it very offensive to all parties involved if I'm thinking about having the job -- I need to be doing my job," he said. "So, for as long as I coach for the Miami Dolphins and this organization, they'll get everything from me. And I refuse to spend my time thinking about [my job security] ... You have a job, you do your job and you do it to the best of your ability.

"That's where my concern lies. I think it's offensive to all coaches, players and the organization if I'm spending that precious time thinking about myself."

McDaniel said he could tell players' frustrations from the season boiled over against the Browns and allowed a difficult situation to snowball.

Miami committed 11 penalties for 103 yards in the loss, both team highs since McDaniel was hired in 2022. It also turned over the ball four times, including three interceptions from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a fumble by kick returner Dee Eskridge.

"I think [we] did everything to lose the game," McDaniel said. "I think you saw a lot of frustrated players from the season allow it to seep into our play and keep us from executing ... a game like this, I think we didn't see coming in terms of our prep but you absolutely, with 100% certainty, have to evaluate everything.

"No person, no player or no coach has got their hands clean, and we have to go back to work and -- starting with me -- do a better job."

McDaniel did hint at possible personnel changes this week ahead of a Week 8 visit to Atlanta.

"There's a lot of guys that will have an important work week," he said. "I mean, if you are negatively affecting the football team routinely, I don't have a choice but to assess a different player, and I have to coach a lot better, as well. So, we're going to find out who and what we're made of."

While his own status led to postgame questions Sunday, Mike McDaniel hinted at possible personnel changes this week as the Dolphins prepare to visit the Falcons in Week 8. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

McDaniel said while there were "multiple factors" in Tagovailoa's three interceptions, two of them were "extremely preventable." He didn't suggest a quarterback change, although Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter for rookie Quinn Ewers, who was promoted to backup over Zach Wilson this week.

But he did say Miami will explore all options moving forward, even if that means changing its style of play.

"We will watch the tape and change our style of play if we have to -- everything's on the table," McDaniel said. "When you go to a game you fully know that you have the capability to win, and get handed a very, very humbling loss, there's no if, ands or buts about it. Guys need to be professionals and guys need to step up to the plate. And every person on our team, if you're saying, 'It's not me,' it's you."

Tagovailoa finished 12-of-23 passing for 100 yards and three interceptions. His 24.1 passer rating was a career low.

He said the Dolphins' operation on offense was subpar Sunday, noting players lined up incorrectly out of the huddle, which slowed down their pre-snap process and ultimately the plays themselves.

Tagovailoa is tied for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions and is on pace to throw a career-high 24 this season. Sunday marked the third game this season in which he threw multiple picks after only doing so twice in 2024.

The sixth-year quarterback, who signed a four-year, $212.1 million extension in summer 2024, admitted his play has not been up to standard this season.

"Definitely not happy, not proud of where I'm at with my play, with how I've gone about things this year," he said. "I know I've got to be a lot better and I've been better for the Miami Dolphins years past -- but this isn't years past. This is this year, right? [I'm] just trying to maneuver everything and try to build a collection of guys to kind of bring along with me, and I got to be able to multitask, if that makes sense? Be able to do that while continuing to get to whatever it was last year and the years prior for myself to get going again."

Prior to this season, 154 teams in the Super Bowl era started 1-6; only the Cincinnati Bengals in 1970 made the playoffs.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb said Miami's locker room remains together and believes it's still possible to turn around the season.

"It's going to be hard," he said. "But you have to welcome hard into your life in order to be where you want to be. We're going to do the things necessary to get to that and look ourselves in the mirror this upcoming week. Things have to get changed around fast -- and it will."