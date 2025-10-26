Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that he will "look at everything" as Cleveland enters the bye week with a 2-6 record for a second straight season but that any potential changes won't come at quarterback.

Despite throwing two interceptions in the Browns' 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, rookie Dillon Gabriel will remain the team's starting QB, according to Stefanski.

"When I say look at everything, when you lose like this, you have to look at everything," Stefanski said. "Every position, everything I'm doing. There's just -- it's frustrating for where we are as a team. Every position you have to look at. But let me say that with a young quarterback, you understand there's going to be ups and downs."

Gabriel completed 21 of 35 passes for 156 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions against the Patriots in his fourth start in the NFL.

"We were explosive in that first drive, and want to continue to create that," Gabriel said. "But sustaining, third downs [are] where we've got to be better at, and it starts with me for sure."

The Browns are 1-3 since Gabriel, the No. 94 pick in this year's draft, was named their starter Oct 1. In four starts, he has completed 59.9% of his passes for 702 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Gabriel ranks last out of 33 qualifying passers in yards per attempt (4.9), yards per dropback (4.24) and air yards per attempt (4.2). His 28.8 QBR would rank above only Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward.

"I just want to make the point that we just have to be better in every area, and we'll look at everything we do, including how we're putting these guys in position to succeed," Stefanski said. "Are we doing enough? When I say looking at every position, are we doing enough with the quarterback position? Do we need to do a better job? And I think I know the answer is yes."

Rookie Shedeur Sanders, who had served as the backup for the previous two games, was inactive Sunday because of a back injury. Bailey Zappe was elevated from the practice squad and served as QB2.

The Browns said Sanders, a fifth-round pick, was added to the injury report Saturday after reporting back tightness. Sanders did not confirm after the game when he reported the back tightness but said it was not his decision to be inactive.

Sanders went through a 15-minute pregame workout that included light jogging and a passing workout overseen by quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave before inactives were announced. When asked if he would be OK to play after the bye, Sanders said he will be "good."