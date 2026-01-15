Bills QB Allen set to play vs. Broncos despite multiple ailments

Stephen A. Smith heaps praise on Josh Allen but thinks it's the Broncos who should be the favorite to win their AFC divisional playoff game against the Bills. (1:40)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Despite being listed with three different injuries, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has no injury designation and is set to play in Saturday's divisional round game against the Denver Broncos.

Allen's playing status was never in doubt as the quarterback has a prolific streak of playing through injuries, including starting 122 consecutive regular season games, which is the longest active streak.

The quarterback has a lingering right foot injury he suffered in Week 16 vs. the Cleveland Browns, in addition to left knee and right finger injuries, both of which occurred in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Call him Superman, like, Wolverine, whatever you want to say," tight end Dawson Knox said on Allen. "I've seen him take so many crazy hits and bruises and get his knee twisted and hit his finger on a helmet and that would take most guys out, and he's dealing with multiple of those things and not even missing a play. So, when we say he puts on that cape, it's got several meanings to it."

Allen was a full participant in both Wednesday and Thursday's practices after being limited during Tuesday's walk-through.

"I feel good, I feel good," Allen said on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel better than I have in the last few weeks. I know it's a Tuesday for us, but on a Wednesday-type mindset."

The Bills will officially be without both safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) and cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle) for the game, while a number of players who could all make key contributions are questionable for the game -- running back Ty Johnson (ankle), linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf) and three players on injured reserve -- starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver (biceps), safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow) -- would bring a big boost to positions that have been hit by injury.