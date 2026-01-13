Stephen A. Smith heaps praise on Josh Allen but think it's the Broncos who should be the favorite to win their AFC divisional playoff game against the Bills. (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have lost yet another wide receiver for their postseason run as Tyrell Shavers suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Shavers played the second half Sunday on his torn ACL, which he suffered in the second quarter on a punt return. As he came off a block, Shavers immediately pulled up and began limping and then was looked at by athletic trainers on the field. Shavers came back to play 21 offensive snaps in the final two quarters but did not return to special teams.

"He embodies what we're all about," McDermott said. "... For him to then come back into the game, and then for it to turn out to be what it was is remarkable. Remarkable toughness, remarkable commitment to the team."

The Bills also lost Gabe Davis to a torn left ACL in the game, and fellow wide receiver Joshua Palmer was placed on injured reserve last week with a lingering ankle injury.

That leaves Buffalo with only three available receivers on the active roster -- veteran Brandin Cooks, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman -- as it prepares to play in Denver on Saturday against the top-seeded Denver Broncos. Curtis Samuel (elbow) had his practice window opened from injured reserve Tuesday and was listed as a full participant in the team's walk-through practice. The practice squad includes receivers Mecole Hardman Jr., Stephen Gosnell and Kristian Wilkerson.

"Another guy's got to step up. That's point-blank what it means," McDermott said. "And I don't mean to be short. It's just right now, it's full confidence in the guys in that room, and we brought back Kristian Wilkerson, and he'll be a good addition back to us on the practice squad, and we go from there."

Quarterback Josh Allen was listed as limited on the injury report with his same foot injury and two others from the game against the Jaguars -- a knee injury and right finger injury.

"I feel good. I feel good," Allen said. "Honestly, I feel better than I have the last few weeks on a ... I know it's a Tuesday for us, but on a Wednesday-type mindset. Feel good."