Harbaugh: Chargers' offensive staff changes about 'fresh start'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif -- Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said firing offensive coordinator Greg Roman was a necessary step to reaching the organization's championship goals, adding that the team is looking for a "fresh start" after L.A.'s 16-3 playoff loss to the New England Patriots.

"It's results-oriented," Harbaugh said. "And as an organization, we're doing everything with one goal in mind: That's to win a championship."

Harbaugh-coached teams have a recipe that has worked for his entire coaching career: buoyed by dominant rushing offenses and stifling defenses. The San Francisco 49ers, whom he coached from 2011 to 2014, ranked second in yards per game (139.6) over that span.

But Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz said they aren't limiting the offensive coordinator search to specific systems. They have interviewed just one candidate so far, passing game coordinator Marcus Brady, and don't have a timeline for the search to end.

"We're going to compete for the best candidate, and it is an attractive position," Hortiz said.

Roman has been Harbaugh's only offensive coordinator in the NFL, dating back to his time in San Francisco, but Roman's offense had scored just one touchdown in two embarrassing playoff losses for Los Angeles.

Some of the struggles can be tied to the Chargers' injuries. Left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending left patellar tendon injury in training camp, and Joe Alt played just six games, ending his season in Week 9 with a high right ankle injury.

The Chargers had 29 offensive line combinations, which ranked third in the league. Their top free agent signing, right guard Mekhi Becton, struggled throughout the season. Becton ranked 46th as a guard in pass block win rate (91.2%) and 61st out of 62 eligible guards in run block win rate (63.4%).

But Harbaugh and the team decided that Roman's time was up regardless. Harbaugh also fired offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

"The NFL is unforgiving. It's unfair. It's hard. That's the nature of the business," Harbaugh said. "But what we feel like is a direction that's going to make us better, then we're always striving for that."

Outside of Roman and Devlin, Hortiz announced that linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman was stepping away from coaching. Bowman, Hortiz said, plans to spend more time with his son, NaVorro Bowman Jr., a guard at Notre Dame High School in Los Angeles, the No. 42 player in the country, per ESPN rankings.

Bowman played under Harbaugh for four seasons in San Francisco, earning All-Pro each year. He joined the staff ahead of the 2024 season with Harbaugh.

"I love him and he did a great job, but I understand his thought process, so we'll miss him," Hortiz said.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter could leave, as he has already interviewed for several head coaching openings. Minter has a year left on his contract, and the Chargers are hoping they can keep him, but Hortiz and Harbaugh said they have been preparing since last offseason for Minter to be poached to be a head coach.

"We'll keep Jesse as long as he wants to be here, but I don't know how long that's gonna be," Hortiz said.