Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, has agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The Patriots did not disclose terms of the deal, but a source told ESPN that Jones agreed to a three-year extension that runs through the 2028 season.

Jones, who turned 27 last Wednesday, was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots (No. 85) out of the University of Houston.

Jones' role in the slot, when paired with 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez and big-bucks free agent signing Carlton Davis III, has given the Patriots a formidable trio in the secondary.

The 5-foot-8, 188-pound Jones is in the midst of his best season. He has played 76% of the defensive snaps, totaling 36 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended and 1 sack. He has also returned 10 punts for 216 yards and a touchdown -- an 87-yarder in Week 4 which earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Jones was named a first-team All-Pro punt returner in 2022. Since entering the NFL, he has played in 39 regular-season games (19 starts), amassing 138 tackles and five interceptions.

On Monday, Jones was asked about the possibility of the Pro Bowl recognizing slot corners as a specific position.

"Yeah, I think it's very important," he said. "Our play style is just a little different from the outside. We fit on the run. We also cover fast guys in the slot. We just try to take advantage of every opportunity. ... We just love playing the game of football."

The Patriots (6-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday.