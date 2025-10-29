Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered an open tibia fracture and ruptured deltoid ligament in addition to an ankle dislocation in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Skattebo underwent emergency surgery Sunday night in Philadelphia to address the injuries but has since returned to New Jersey. Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that the rookie was "wheeling around" the team facility and sitting in on meetings.

The overall prognosis for the injuries is relatively positive, a source said. Skattebo is expected back before the start of next season if there are no complications.

The open fracture means the bone penetrated the skin. That made it a medical emergency and required Skattebo to remain in Philadelphia for surgery that night.

Infections are often a concern when it comes to open wound injuries. That risk will be monitored closely during his recovery and rehab.

Skattebo's ankle also suffered ligament damage. The deltoid ligament is on the inside of the ankle joint and needs reparations when ruptured.

The running back is doing well so far, a source said.

The NFL Network was first to report the extent of Skattebo's injuries beyond the ankle dislocation.

Daboll said Wednesday that there aren't any plans for additional surgeries. Still, there is a long way to go in the process.

"He's a couple days out of surgery," Daboll said. "He's got a road ahead of him to rehab."

Skattebo is out for the season after the gruesome injury that had players immediately turning away from the sight of his right foot facing the wrong direction and bone breaking skin. Medical personnel from both teams rushed onto the field to treat the injury, and Skattebo was eventually taken off on a cart after his foot was placed in an air cast.

Skattebo hauled in an 18-yard touchdown reception -- his seventh TD of the season - earlier in the contest. Not long after, his rookie year ended suddenly.

The injury occurred midway through the second quarter on a pass over the middle. Skattebo got his feet caught under him as he was taken to the ground by Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

There were some questions asked to Giants players earlier in the week about the play being considered a hip-drop tackle. They did not provide any strong opinions one way or the other.

The league declined to comment earlier in the week on whether there would be any fines or penalties assessed from the play.

Skattebo, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, had his rookie season end with 101 rushes for 410 yards with five touchdowns. He also had a pair of receiving scores.

The Giants (2-6) now have to move forward without star wide receiver Malik Nabers and Skattebo. Nabers underwent surgery on the torn ACL in his right knee Tuesday in the Dallas area. He is expected to return to the Giants for rehabilitation later in the week, according to Daboll.