New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ACL in his right knee and will begin rehabilitation Wednesday after being discharged from the hospital.

The procedure was done exactly one month to the day of the injury, and it was performed by Cowboys head team physician Dr. Daniel E. Cooper, a source told ESPN. It was deemed successful after allowing the swelling to subside and undergoing prehab over the past few weeks.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said recently that Nabers was regularly in the team facility after he was injured.

With it occurring so early in the season, there wasn't a rush to have the procedure done. ACL injuries generally have a recovery timeline of approximately nine months, so Nabers, 22, should be ready before the start of the season next September.

The injury occurred during a Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, when Nabers reached for his right knee while in midair. Immediately, it seemed he and his teammates knew the injury was serious, and he left the field on a cart with a towel draped over his head.

Nabers had a record-breaking rookie season last year after being selected with the sixth pick out of LSU. He caught a franchise-record 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

The talented wide receiver looked ready to build upon that success. He had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns prior to the injury this season.

His 127 receptions through the first 19 games of his career rank second to Odell Beckham Jr. in NFL history for the most through 20 games.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Giants (2-6) are now without two of their top weapons, as rookie running back Cam Skattebo is also out for the season.

Skattebo was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering an open ankle dislocation on Sunday. He remained in Philadelphia for emergency surgery on Sunday night, and he returned to New Jersey on Monday.

Skattebo and Nabers combined for nine of the team's 21 touchdowns this season before their injuries.