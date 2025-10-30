Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson has requested a trade or release, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

Jackson is the third defensive player in recent weeks to request to be moved.

Jackson, a third-round pick in the 2024 draft, has been a healthy scratch for six of the team's first eight games this season. His only in-game action came on six defensive snaps in a Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions. The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday.

After starting last season on injured reserve because of a knee injury he suffered in training camp, Jackson appeared in the remaining 13 games of his rookie year, including one start. The Texas A&M product had 15 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Jackson's trade request extends a recent trend. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has requested a trade, which was first reported by ESPN on Oct. 23. This week, the team and defensive tackle Mike Pennel reached a non-injury settlement that led to his release. He was promptly signed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the offseason, the Bengals made several changes on their defensive staff after coordinator Lou Anarumo was replaced by Al Golden, who had previously been the team's linebackers coach in 2020 and 2021. Since that switch, Jackson has played sparingly.

"He's got power, he's got knee bend, he's got strength," Golden said on Oct. 17. "I would love at some point for that to translate for us and get him going. So he's on that journey right now and he knows what he needs to do."