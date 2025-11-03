Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- The Raiders had everything they had hoped for on the go-ahead two-point conversion attempt against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Yet, they couldn't capitalize on the opportunity.

Jacksonville's defense was lined up as Las Vegas had expected. And wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who made his Raiders debut just six days after he signed, was wide open in the back of the end zone.

However, quarterback Geno Smith's pass attempt was batted down by defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, resulting in a 30-29 overtime loss at Allegiant Stadium.

Moments after the Raiders' sixth loss of the season, coach Pete Carroll said he didn't think twice about going for the two-point conversion. Carroll saw a chance to win the game and decided to take the risk.

"I didn't even feel like it was much of a decision at all," Carroll said. "... I thought we won the game because Geno went right to [Lockett]. It was exactly right. We just got the ball knocked down."

Smith said everyone was on the same page to go for the two-point conversion instead of kicking an extra point to even the score.

Unfortunately for Las Vegas, Hamilton made a solid play on the ball, adding to the list of deflating moments the Raiders have endured in Carroll's first season at the helm.

"I'm always going to go for the win. Everything was set up perfectly," said Smith, who completed 29 of 39 passes for 284 yards, touchdowns and an interception.

"I've been a part of some weird things here. ...You hate to lose like that," wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said.

The two-point conversion attempt was set up by tight end Brock Bowers' 2-yard touchdown catch with 16 seconds to go in overtime. Bowers played in his first game since missing three to recover from a knee injury, and he didn't disappoint.

He had 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Bowers is the first Raiders tight end with three touchdowns in a game since Todd Christensen in 1986.

The Raiders have watched two stellar offensive performances go to waste at home this season. Running back Ashton Jeanty had 155 total yards and three touchdowns in a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, which ended in a blocked field goal attempt.

On Sunday, Bowers gave it his all, and it didn't matter in the end.

"It just stinks that we didn't come out [on] top," Bowers said. "...We trust our guys to go out and make plays, and we just came up a little short."

The Raiders hurt themselves well before the failed two-point conversion. Kicker Daniel Carlson missed an extra point in the second quarter. Smith's 11th interception of the season resulted in a game-tying field goal by Jaguars kicker Cam Little in the third quarter.

Defensively, Las Vegas had a hard time getting off the field in the second half. The Raiders allowed 187 total yards in the third and fourth quarters. Jacksonville was 9 for 16 on third down throughout the afternoon.

"This one definitely hurt," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "You can't make it up."