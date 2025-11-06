LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- A litany of special teams issues became a sore spot for the Chicago Bears during their 47-42 win over Cincinnati in Week 9.
From allowing a 98-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff to poor execution on a fourth-quarter onside kick that allowed the Bengals to score two touchdowns in a 49-second stretch, Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower shouldered the blame for his unit's play.
"Nobody in that room wants to get it corrected more than the players, alright?" Hightower said. "And we are going to work night and day to get it all cleaned up. I can promise you that. I will bust my ass and they will too, alright, to get it cleaned up."
In the first half, Bears kicker Cairo Santos had a field goal blocked and missed a 47-yard attempt, the latter of which was negated by a penalty on Cincinnati that allowed Chicago's offense to come back on the field and score a touchdown three plays later.
Chicago also saw Devin Duvernay's 52-yard kickoff in the second quarter wiped away after Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker was flagged for offensive holding.
Coach Ben Johnson pointed out several problem areas with Chicago's kick coverage and said the Bears played "too passive" at points throughout the Bengals game.
"It's lane integrity," Johnson said. "We have to do a better job shedding blocks, rallying to the football. We were too passive at times. There are a number of things we can clean up there and it's not just any one particular player, it's everybody. It's all the coaches. It's all the players. We have to get this thing fixed."
Chicago's special teams units played a significant role in helping the Bears win back-to-back games earlier this season. Cornerback Josh Blackwell blocked a field goal as time expired in Las Vegas to help the Bears beat the Raiders 25-24 and kicker Jake Moody booted a 38-yard game winning field goal in Washington in Week 6 hours after he was elevated to the game-day roster while Santos dealt with a thigh injury.
Hightower did not mince words when describing how his units played in Cincinnati and the number of opportunities they missed.
"I think for sure it was a bad game," Hightower said. "I think everyone can see that. But it's my unit, I always take responsibility for it. So, I've always done that and I am always going to do that."