LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- A litany of special teams issues became a sore spot for the Chicago Bears during their 47-42 win over Cincinnati in Week 9.

From allowing a 98-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff to poor execution on a fourth-quarter onside kick that allowed the Bengals to score two touchdowns in a 49-second stretch, Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower shouldered the blame for his unit's play.

"Nobody in that room wants to get it corrected more than the players, alright?" Hightower said. "And we are going to work night and day to get it all cleaned up. I can promise you that. I will bust my ass and they will too, alright, to get it cleaned up."