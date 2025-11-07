Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams will make a change at kicker this week, elevating Harrison Mevis from the practice squad against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Sean McVay said on Friday.

After the Rams' Week 9 victory, where kicker Joshua Karty missed an extra point and a 39-yard field goal, McVay said Los Angeles' ​​special team issues "can't continue like this."

Earlier in the week, the Rams signed Mevis and long snapper Jake McQuaide to the practice squad. McVay said McQuaide will be the Rams' long snapper on Sunday, replacing Alex Ward.

The Rams have been unsuccessful on five field goal attempts this season (two blocked, three missed), which is tied for the second most in the NFL, according to ESPN Research. Their 67% field goal percentage is the worst in the league.

Los Angeles also has missed three extra points this season, tied for the second most in the NFL. Two of those kicks were blocked, which is more than the rest of the league combined this season.

On Friday, McVay said he still has "a lot of confidence" in Karty, and that the kicker is "not going anywhere." McVay said the Rams will re-evaluate at the position on Monday.

"What I can't predict is the future, but I do think that this is going to be the best thing for this game," McVay said. "But I feel like we've got two good kickers on our team."