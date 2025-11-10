Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With a catch in the fourth quarter of the Chargers' 25-10 win over the Steelers, wide receiver Keenan Allen became the franchise's all-time leader in receptions with 956 catches, passing Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates.

Going into Sunday's game, Allen needed only two receptions and it appeared as if he wouldn't get the record after having only one catch late in the fourth quarter. But on the Chargers' final drive, the team ran a shovel pass to Allen to get him over the hump. The Chargers' sideline erupted with joy after the play.

After the game, Allen told NBC that he drew up the toss play.

"They wanted me to catch like a smoke route, and I was like, 'Just give me a little soft toss in front of the quarterback would be good,'" he said.

The Chargers drafted Allen with the No. 76 pick in the 2013 draft out of the University of California. He played his first 11 seasons with the Chargers, emerging as one of the great receivers in team history. After the 2023 season, the Chargers approached Allen with a pay cut, which he declined, and the team traded him to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick.

Allen re-signed with the Chargers in August and has continued solidifying his place as one of the best players in team history.

"It's special," Allen said of setting the record. "Just getting the love from my teammates on the sideline, hearing the crowd, being able to do it at home, with Gates here. It means a lot."

On Sunday night, he finished with two catches for 19 yards. He leads the Chargers with 52 receptions this season.