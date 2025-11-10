"Get Up" discusses the possibility of the Jets using their stockpile of draft picks to trade with the Bengals for Joe Burrow. (2:51)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who hasn't played since Week 2 after having surgery to repair a turf toe injury on his left foot, is returning to practice Monday in a limited capacity, the team announced.

Burrow has been on injured reserve since Sept. 16, and Monday marks a 21-day period during which he may begin limited practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster.

He is eligible to be activated to the roster during the 21-day period.

Burrow was injured in the first half of the Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jake Browning and Joe Flacco have started games in Burrow's absence as the Bengals, who are coming off a bye week, are 3-6 heading into Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.