CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not have an official timeline for quarterback Joe Burrow to return following successful toe surgery Friday morning.

Burrow had surgery to repair a turf toe injury on his left foot, Taylor said after Friday's practice. The coach said the surgery went well.

"There's no reason to give a timeline," Taylor said. "We don't have a timeline. Now he's just in recovery and we'll go from there."

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Burrow is expected to be out for three months. Burrow had the procedure at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama, a team source confirmed.

Starting with Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings (1-1), Jake Browning will be the team's starting quarterback with Burrow out indefinitely. Browning started seven games in 2023 when Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

In other injury news, the Bengals could be without a top cornerback against the Vikings and All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cincinnati's Cam Taylor-Britt will be doubtful for the road contest with a hamstring injury.

Taylor-Britt was hurt in Wednesday's practice and did not participate Thursday. On Friday morning, he was in uniform for stretching but did not participate in any position drills during the period of practice open to the media. Taylor said he wasn't ready to rule Taylor-Britt out with 48 hours remaining until kickoff.

Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II, who also had a hamstring injury this week, is expected to be available. He is the projected starter on the outside if Taylor-Britt is unavailable. Cincinnati is looking for its first 3-0 start to the season since 2015.