Injuries make a big impact on the outcome of NFL games. The 2025 season has already taken a toll on starting quarterbacks. Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Justin Fields, Brock Purdy, and J.J. McCarthy all suffered injuries within the first two weeks of the regular season. Check out the latest updates below.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Type of injury: Turf toe

Burrow was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to miss three months following surgery to repair a turf toe injury he suffered Sept. 14.

Date of initial injury: Sept. 14

Last major injury: Season-ending right wrist injury (2023)

Backup QB: Jake Browning

Jets QB Justin Fields

Type of injury: Concussion

Fields suffered the concussion Sunday in New York's 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Date of initial injury: Sept. 14

Last major injury: Thumb dislocation (2023)

Backup QB: Tyrod Taylor

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

Type of injury: High ankle sprain

McCarthy's star-crossed NFL career took another turn Monday when a seemingly innocuous right ankle roll was diagnosed as a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for two to four weeks.

Date of initial injury: Sept. 14

Last major injury: Torn meniscus in his right knee in (2024)

Backup QB: Carson Wentz

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Type of injury: Sprained left knee

Daniels did not practice Wednesday because of a sprained left knee he sustained Thursday in a loss at Green Bay.

Date of initial injury: Sept. 12

Last major injury: None

Backup QB: Marcus Mariota

49ers QB Brock Purdy

Type of injury: Toe/shoulder

Purdy has been dealing with toe and left shoulder injuries he suffered in the Week 1 victory against the Seahawks. According to coach Kyle Shanahan, the toe has been the more significant issue and was the main reason Purdy did not play against the Saints.

Date of initial injury: Sept. 7

Last major injury: Torn UCL (2023)

Backup QB: Mac Jones

