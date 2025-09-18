Injuries make a big impact on the outcome of NFL games. The 2025 season has already taken a toll on starting quarterbacks. Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Justin Fields, Brock Purdy, and J.J. McCarthy all suffered injuries within the first two weeks of the regular season. Check out the latest updates below.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Type of injury: Turf toe
Burrow was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to miss three months following surgery to repair a turf toe injury he suffered Sept. 14.
Date of initial injury: Sept. 14
Last major injury: Season-ending right wrist injury (2023)
Backup QB: Jake Browning
Jets QB Justin Fields
Type of injury: Concussion
Fields suffered the concussion Sunday in New York's 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Date of initial injury: Sept. 14
Last major injury: Thumb dislocation (2023)
Backup QB: Tyrod Taylor
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy
Type of injury: High ankle sprain
McCarthy's star-crossed NFL career took another turn Monday when a seemingly innocuous right ankle roll was diagnosed as a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for two to four weeks.
Date of initial injury: Sept. 14
Last major injury: Torn meniscus in his right knee in (2024)
Backup QB: Carson Wentz
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
Type of injury: Sprained left knee
Daniels did not practice Wednesday because of a sprained left knee he sustained Thursday in a loss at Green Bay.
Date of initial injury: Sept. 12
Last major injury: None
Backup QB: Marcus Mariota
49ers QB Brock Purdy
Type of injury: Toe/shoulder
Purdy has been dealing with toe and left shoulder injuries he suffered in the Week 1 victory against the Seahawks. According to coach Kyle Shanahan, the toe has been the more significant issue and was the main reason Purdy did not play against the Saints.
Date of initial injury: Sept. 7
Last major injury: Torn UCL (2023)
Backup QB: Mac Jones
