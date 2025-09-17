Why Stephen A. wants Joe Burrow to stay with the Bengals (0:53)

CINCINNATI -- There's still hope that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could potentially play again this season.

On Wednesday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn't eliminate the possibility of Burrow suiting up for the team later in the season. Burrow was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to miss three months following surgery to repair a turf toe injury he suffered on Sept. 14.

But Taylor was very firm in saying he hadn't shut the door on Burrow returning to the active roster following his mandated minimum absence.

"At least the next four weeks," Taylor said, referencing the time on the injured reserve list. "That's the best I can give you."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Taylor did not have a timetable on when Burrow was going to have surgery to repair the turf toe in his left foot.

Burrow was injured in the first half of the team's 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jake Browning will be the starting quarterback for the Bengals' game this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cincinnati is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2015.

"These guys have a lot of confidence in themselves and each other, a lot of confidence in Jake," Taylor said. "Our focus right now is being three and oh."