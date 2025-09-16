Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals are adding two quarterbacks in the wake of Joe Burrow's turf toe injury.

The Bengals are signing Sean Clifford and Mike White to their practice squad, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday, giving them a total of four quarterbacks in the organization.

Jake Browning will replace Burrow as the starter, while Brett Rypien, who was signed on Aug. 27, is also on Cincinnati's practice squad.

Sources told Schefter that Burrow is expected to miss at least three months after suffering the injury to his left toe in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although he did not have a firm timeline on Burrow's absence or when the two-time Pro Bowler will have surgery, Bengals coach Zac Taylor expressed confidence in Browning.

"The point that you turn to now is (to be) excited for Jake to go out there and play," Taylor said on Monday. "He's earned the right to be in the spotlight. Guys will rally behind him and we'll get Jake's best."

Browning started seven games in 2023 when Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury, leading the Bengals to a 4-3 record in those games. He completed 70.4% of his passes for 1,963 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Bengals typically carry two quarterbacks on the 53-player active roster while having another quarterback on their 16-player practice squad.

"To me, you have to have three guys who are healthy and available to play," Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Monday.

Clifford and White both have some ties to the Bengals.

Clifford, who went to high school at Cincinnati's St. Xavier, was drafted in the fifth round in 2023 by the Green Bay Packers but was waived last month.

White faced Cincinnati in Week 8 of the 2021 season, when he was with the New York Jets, and delivered a prolific performance, completing 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 34-31 win over the Bengals.