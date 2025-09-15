Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- With quarterback Justin Fields in the NFL's concussion protocol, the New York Jets are preparing for the possibility of starting Tyrod Taylor on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Because of the uncertainty, the Jets will create plans for both quarterbacks, according to coach Aaron Glenn.

"We have to get more information so we can be more pinpointed on that, but we do have to look at it that way," Glenn said Monday morning. "If Justin can't play, then Tyrod would be the guy, and we'd build a plan that's suitable for him."

Fields was injured early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, when defensive end Joey Bosa beat rookie tight end Mason Taylor with an outside rush and hit Fields from the front side. The back of his helmet slammed the turf, and he left the game.

Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor entered Sunday's game in relief of Justin Fields. If Taylor has to start against the Buccaneers, it will be his first starting appearance since 2023, when he played for the Giants. Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This was Fields' first documented concussion in the NFL, though he did have one at Ohio State. He finished Sunday's game with a career-low QBR (1.1).

Glenn said it would be "hard for me as a coach" to start Fields if he has no practice reps Wednesday and Thursday. The NFL has a five-step protocol for concussions, and the player must be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning to action.

The Jets are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2021.

Taylor replaced Fields and played two drives in garbage time, the latter ending with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Taylor (7-for-11, 56 yards) missed the entire preseason due to arthroscopic knee surgery, raising questions about his readiness for a potential start.

Glenn said that's "not concerning at all. ... He's been in this league for a long time. It doesn't take much for him to understand exactly what we're trying to do and what we're trying to get done, so I have no concerns about that."

Taylor, 36, has 58 career starts, but he hasn't started a game since 2023 with the New York Giants. He rode the Jets' bench last season, behind Aaron Rodgers, appearing only in mop-up situations.