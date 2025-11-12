Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't practice Wednesday because of knee soreness, but the Baltimore Ravens don't believe the injury is serious.

"He should be OK," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Wednesday's practice.

After rebounding from a 1-5 start, the Ravens (4-5) play Sunday at Cleveland, where they have lost in three of their last four trips.

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, finished Sunday's 27-19 win in Minnesota, but it was a physical game. He was hit 11 times by the Vikings, including one that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty on pass-rusher Dallas Turner.

Harbaugh made it clear that Jackson's latest injury is not related to the hamstring issue that sidelined him for three games in October. Since his return, Jackson has thrown five touchdown passes and no interceptions in wins at the Dolphins and Vikings.

This season, the Ravens have averaged 31 points in six games with Jackson. Baltimore has been held to 14.3 points per game without him this year.

If Jackson can't play Sunday at the Browns, the Ravens would start Tyler Huntley. This marked the seventh missed practice by Jackson this season.

"Of course, you want [Jackson] out there but at the same time, we have a lot of confidence in Tyler Huntley," Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard said. "We'd love Lamar to be out there every day but we understand that's just not the case right now. We'll see him when he's back."

The Ravens ruled out Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who had his injured finger "pinned."

"Hopefully, the next week he'll be back," Harbaugh said.