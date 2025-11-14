Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without one of quarterback Josh Allen's favorite targets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was ruled out by coach Sean McDermott on Friday.

Kincaid suffered a right hamstring injury in the third quarter of the Bills' Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He did not return to the game.

"I think it's going to take everybody [to replace Kincaid]," McDermott said Wednesday. "I think Josh will help fill that void. Dalton's going to be tough to replace in terms of that, but yeah, I mean, it's going to take everybody to step up and make plays. It's going to take Dawson [Knox] and [Jackson] Hawes stepping up and making plays, which I know they're extremely capable of doing. I've got a lot of trust in both those guys."

There is optimism regarding wide receiver Khalil Shakir playing amid ankle and ribs injuries that kept him limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practices and in a red noncontact jersey. He was in a normal practice jersey Friday.

Kincaid, a third-year tight end, has already missed one game this season with an oblique injury in Week 6. He has 29 receptions for 448 yards and a team-high four receiving touchdowns.

The Bills will also be without backup defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) for Sunday's home game (1 p.m. ET, CBS).