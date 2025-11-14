Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked on Wednesday if the team is still finding its identity on offense. The unit is coming off its worst performance of the season, scoring a season-low 13 points and recording less than 100 rushing yards for the first time this year, against the Miami Dolphins.

"I think we're finding ourselves a little bit," McDermott said. "The mention of different wide receivers in there and this and that and some guys out due to injuries, some not. It's not what you want, but it's OK, we just we got to continue to find our best combinations if that makes sense with who gives us the best chance to win and where we can find the rhythm in the passing game."

Finding the right combinations will be a challenge for the Bills this week as tight end Dalton Kincaid is out with a right hamstring injury that has him "week to week," per McDermott.

Despite Kincaid's absence, a win is crucial for the Bills (6-3) as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) on Sunday (1 p.m. EST, CBS). Each game for this Bills team takes on more meaning in the race to secure a home playoff game. Unlike last year when Buffalo won the AFC East historically early, the Bills are playing catch up with the New England Patriots (9-2) and are coming off a blowout upset loss of massive proportions to the Dolphins.

The Bills are entering a stretch of tricky matchups. First hosting Tampa Bay followed by a "Thursday Night Football" game at the Houston Texans and then traveling to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But looking ahead isn't on the table for Buffalo. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who has received backing from McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen this week, will need to be more creative in the passing game and get the right players involved.

They'll do so without Kincaid, who leads the Bills in receiving touchdowns (four) and receiving yards per game (56) and has been the catalyst for when this passing offense has been at its best this year.

Not having him is a problem. That was evident in the team's Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons that Kincaid missed with an oblique injury. The good news for the Bills injury report is trending much healthier than it has been in recent weeks. Notably, wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) is set to make his return after being injured against the Falcons.

"I think [Palmer] adds a lot of juice to what we got going on," Allen said. "Very crisp route runner, and any time we can get him involved in the offense, it's going to be a good thing for us. So, yeah, hopefully he progresses well this week, and we can get him back out on the field and making plays for us."

Palmer wasn't exactly a one-stop solution to the offense when he was on the field. The biggest offseason addition the Bills made at the position has 14 receptions for 234 yards and has yet to record his first touchdown with the team. But there were glimpses of what he could bring to this offense, including before leaving that Falcons game -- a 45-yard catch downfield on the very first offensive play.

McDermott agreed with the idea that Palmer can help the passing game in Kincaid's absence.

"Different position, though," McDermott said. "He gives us speed on the field, which is important, and a guy that's had some production for us. I know he's missed his last few games, but it's good to have him back."

The Bills want to get the passing game going to accompany a rushing attack that has led the way in the team's wins this season. Getting that consistency going, however, will be more difficult with continuous changes with the receiver group.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir is also dealing with a ribs injury that had him in a non-contact jersey during practice this week and has been a limited participant, making him a question mark.

There are two brand new options for the offense on the table for this week. Practice squad receiver Gabe Davis' return to the field with the Bills for the first time this season is expected soon, which would add both a strong run blocking option and another downfield target for Allen. Davis said on Thursday, "I'm ready to go," whenever they call him up.

"The one thing that I've noticed about Gabe is he's a strong catcher," left tackle Dion Dawkins said. "He catches the ball strong and he comes down with the football, right? We all know like there's some guys that are a little skinnier and they'll catch the ball and the ball might pop out. Gabe is one of the stronger receivers that he catches the ball, he's gonna come down with it."

Buffalo also signed receiver and returner Mecole Hardman to the practice squad this week, who is a real possibility to be elevated from the practice squad already for this week, and McDermott said that he is excited about the position flexibility and speed that he brings.

"I think they got a plan for me, and I think whatever they got for me is for me and I got no objection to anything," Hardman said. "I'm just happy to be on a team again man. Just ready to play."

A key for the Bills offense with whatever players they do have on the field will be getting out of long-distance situations. In games the Bills have lost, the team has converted 18.8% of third-and-long situations (22nd). Allen has been sacked 12 times (out of his 20 total) on third down, third most in the league.

Turnovers have also resulted from Allen trying to make something happen that is not there. Allen has multiple turnovers in three of the last five games (all three losses) and is tied for the most multi-turnover games since Week 5 with Tua Tagovailoa. He had one turnover in the Bills' six wins. The Buccaneers will look to take advantage as they have five games with multiple takeaways this season, tied for the most in the NFL.

From Palmer to the likes of Elijah Moore, getting the passing game going through the receivers the Bills do have will be vital to accompany the rushing attack against a defense that has blitzed on the fourth-most plays per game.

"As an offensive staff, we know [Palmer's] skillset and how he can be utilized and just continuing evolving with all the wideouts that we have, and trying not to be as predictable in certain situations and continue moving guys around," Brady said.