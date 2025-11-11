Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday he was "fully confident" in offensive coordinator Joe Brady and his staff following a blowout 30-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"Joe's a good coach. He really is. We've got a really good offensive staff. They've had really good games. You're going to have some games you want back, some play calls you want back," McDermott said. "It's how you respond to them and I'm fully confident in our offensive staff, and Joe as our leader, that we will make the adjustments we need to make and move us forward."

McDermott was also asked if he was committed to Brady as his offensive coordinator the rest of the season, to which he replied: "Yes."

The Bills' lackluster offensive performance came a day before the New York Giants fired coach Brian Daboll, who previously served as Buffalo's offensive coordinator for the first four years of quarterback Josh Allen's career (2018-21).

McDermott, when asked Monday about Daboll being fired and if he would consider reaching out to him, said, "Yeah, no, I understand why you're asking that. Brian's a great coach. Unfortunate to see that happen to him. At this point, that's not under any type of consideration."

The Bills (6-3) were held scoreless for the first three quarters against Miami, only the third time that has happened since Allen was drafted in 2018. The offense had three turnovers, including an interception and fumble by Allen.

Numerous issues were on display for the Buffalo offense, including a lack of open receivers. Allen averaged a time to throw of 3.53 seconds, his most in a game since Week 15 of 2018, per NextGen Stats.

The Dolphins had 17 team pressures and three sacks on Allen despite a 3.45-second average time to pressure, the longest against a quarterback who was pressured more than 10 times in a game this season.

"I think [Allen's] in a good spot," McDermott said when asked where Allen's headspace is with the passing game struggling. "He's intent on making sure that we're doing everything possible to get the passing game going in the right direction and he's fully confident in our staff and Joe in particular, but it's not that he's sitting back. He's very proactive in his approach."

Brady said Monday that if he could go back, he would have thrown the ball more against the Dolphins earlier in the game, as he felt the Bills were a bit more efficient passing the ball than running. The Bills gained 23 rushing yards on eight carries to Allen's 9-of-15 passing for 73 yards in the first half, and went 0-for-6 on third down, contributing to a 16-point deficit.

The comeback bid in the second half took a hit when tight end Dalton Kincaid left the game because of a hamstring injury. McDermott described him as week-to-week ahead of Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rookie defensive end Landon Jackson (knee) will be out this week, but McDermott said he doesn't know how long he will be out.

Bills defensive line coach Marcus West was also taken to the hospital after Sunday's game. He is not yet back in town but has been discharged and is in "a good spot," according to McDermott.