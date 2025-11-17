Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a touchdown to put the Chiefs up late in the fourth. (0:17)

DENVER -- Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end, broke the franchise's record for most total touchdowns in team history with his 21-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Kelce's 84th career score occurred early in the fourth quarter, which gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game. Facing a critical third-and-6 snap, quarterback Patrick Mahomes trusted who he has always trusted the most throughout his nine-year career: his reliable tight end.

Kelce caught the ball in the middle of the field and was still a few yards short of the line to gain. But in displaying his strength and moxie, Kelce pulled off a magic trick in the open field to get away from safety Talanoa Hufanga before sprinting into the end zone.

Before Sunday's game, Kelce was tied with former running back Priest Holmes for the Chiefs' franchise record.

Kelce finished with nine catches for 91 yards but his touchdown in the fourth turned out to be the final score of the game for the Chiefs, who lose on a last-second field goal by Will Lutz.