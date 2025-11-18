Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud and Jalen Pitre will miss Week 12 against the Bills, and he talks about what Davis Mills has done filling in for Stroud. (0:32)

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Quarterback C.J. Stroud will be out for the Houston Texans' game against the Buffalo Bills on "Thursday Night Football," coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday.

Stroud hasn't cleared the concussion protocol yet, although he has progressed by practicing Tuesday on a limited basis. Stroud is expected to be available to play against the Indianapolis Colts (8-2) on the road in Week 13, sources told ESPN.

Safety Jalen Pitre, who also suffered a concussion against the Broncos in Week 9 and has missed the last two games, will be out as well. Pitre practiced this week but couldn't clear the protocol. Ryans cited lack of time as one of the biggest reasons Stroud and Pitre won't be available.

"Both guys are progressing, they're doing better," Ryans said. "But right now, with the short-turnaround game on Thursday, just don't have enough days for those guys to be available."

This will be the third straight missed game from Stroud after he suffered the concussion in Week 9. Backup quarterback Davis Mills has gone 2-0 in Stroud's absence, highlighted by two game-winning drives against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.

The last time Stroud suffered a concussion, in 2023, he missed two games.

The Texans will need one more effective start from Mills; he has led the offense to 22.5 points per game in his two starts while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

After digging themselves into a hole at 0-3, the Texans are back at .500 and squarely in the AFC playoff race. Houston (5-5) is the No. 8 seed, trailing the Jaguars (6-4) for the final AFC wild-card spot.

Thursday night could have massive playoff implications for Houston. A win would give it the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills in the wild-card chase, as Buffalo is currently No. 5 in the AFC standings.

The Texans enter the game with 26% odds to make the playoffs, according to ESPN Analytics; if Houston wins Thursday, it'll increase its odds to 37%. A loss would drop it down to 15%.