Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season is officially over after the Cowboys defeated the Raiders on "Monday Night Football." This weekend featured a number of close matchups, including overtime wins by the Dolphins and Panthers. The Bears and Broncos also won on field goals as time expired.

How do these teams fit in our updated Power Rankings? We restacked the NFL heading into Week 12, which includes byes for the Broncos, Chargers, Commanders and Dolphins. In addition to the 1-32 rankings, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick one player, coach or executive who is under the most pressure for each team. Which players and coaches have a lot riding on the last seven weeks of the regular season? Which general managers could be on their way out this offseason? How many picks are the same from when we asked the same question in our preseason rankings?

Let's get into it with the No. 1 team, which might surprise you based on last week's rankings. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 11 result: Beat the Seahawks 21-19

Week 11 ranking: 2

Who's under the most pressure: Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn

After early-season protection issues on field goals and missed kicks led to a change at kicker and long snapper before Week 10, it was clear special teams was a weakness for the Rams. Since the switch from Alex Ward to Jake McQuaide at long snapper and Joshua Karty to Harrison Mevis at kicker, the Rams have not attempted a field goal. Mevis has made all nine of his extra point attempts in two games. If the kicking issues persist or cost the team more games, coach Sean McVay could be looking for a new special teams coordinator after the season. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 11 result: Beat the Lions 16-9

Week 11 ranking: 1

Who's under the most pressure: Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo

The offense has been a disappointment. The Eagles rank 25th in total yards (300.1 per game), 28th in passing (184.9) and 29th in third-down conversion rate (33.87%). They're averaging 115 rushing yards per game (17th in NFL), compared to 179 in 2024 (second). They are, however, the best red zone offense (75% conversion rate) and have a league-low four giveaways. That, paired with a defense that has played lights out as of late, has been enough to keep Philly atop the NFC. But the offense has not yet reached its potential, and it falls on the first-year playcaller to help remedy that. -- Tim McManus

Week 11 result: Beat the Jets 27-14

Week 11 ranking: 4

Who's under the most pressure: Defensive tackle Christian Barmore

The Patriots just placed starting defensive tackle Milton Williams on injured reserve because of a high ankle sprain, and he has arguably been their best defensive player. Barmore, a five-year veteran who is coming off a game in which he tied his career high with five pressures, will be critical in filling the void. After being limited to four games in 2024 because of blood clots, Barmore has played 63.6% of the defensive snaps this season. -- Mike Reiss

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 11 ranking: 3

Who's under the most pressure: Cornerback Sauce Gardner

The Colts are emphasizing to Gardner that he doesn't need to do anything extraordinary following his stunning trade from the Jets two weeks ago. But the huge haul the Colts gave up -- two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell -- naturally puts the spotlight on him and raises expectations for his performance. Gardner was solid against the Falcons in Berlin, but he'll take center stage in Kansas City after his first full week of game preparation with Indy. -- Stephen Holder

Week 11 result: Beat the Chiefs 22-19

Week 11 ranking: 9

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Sean Payton

It was Payton before the season, and it's Payton now. He unapologetically touted his team's Super Bowl worthiness in training camp, and lo and behold the Broncos are tied for the NFL's best record amid the team's longest win streak since 2012 (eight games). But among the narratives that continue to swirl -- narratives Payton joked after Sunday make him want "to cry" -- are the team's balky offense and his handling of quarterback Bo Nix. The Broncos have a title-worthy defense that keeps them in position for Nix's clutch fourth-quarter performances. So if the offense can't pick up the pace, a lot of eyes will be on Payton, his playcalling and Nix's performance. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 11 result: Beat the Buccaneers 44-32

Week 11 ranking: 7

Who's under the most pressure: Wide receiver Keon Coleman

Coleman, the 33rd pick in the 2024 draft, was a healthy scratch for Week 11 after being late to a meeting. The benching marked the third instance of Coleman, 22, missing game time for disciplinary reasons. On the field, he hasn't popped outside of Week 1, with 24 receptions, 27.3 receiving yards per game and two receiving touchdowns from Weeks 2 to 10. Wide receiver is already a huge need for the Bills, and the rest of the season will go a long way in determining the team's plan Coleman in 2026. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 11 result: Lost to the Rams 21-19

Week 11 ranking: 5

Who's under the most pressure: Right guard Anthony Bradford

The pressure on Bradford isn't about his next contract. It's about the here and now, and how badly the Seahawks need him to even out his inconsistent play. No one on Seattle's offense has come under more fire than Bradford, a powerful blocker who delivers dominant wins on occasion but has too many bad losses. The Seahawks don't have any obvious alternative, especially with center Jalen Sundell -- who could have moved to right guard -- now on injured reserve. Left guard Grey Zabel also suffered a knee injury Sunday. If the star rookie first-round pick has to miss time, then Seattle will need Bradford to step up even more. -- Brady Henderson

Week 11 result: Lost to the Eagles 16-9

Week 11 ranking: 6

Who's under the most pressure: Offensive coordinator John Morton

Morton was stripped of his playcalling duties after a Week 9 loss to the Vikings, and he might have to fight to secure a long-term role with the Lions. In 2024, Detroit led the NFL with 33.2 points per game under former OC Ben Johnson, and Morton was given the tall order of following the current Bears coach. Morton has said he's "fully supportive" of the Campbell's decision and would be ready if he's needed to call plays again. But things not initially working in that area could be costly for his future. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 11 result: Beat the Cardinals 41-22

Week 11 ranking: 13

Who's under the most pressure: Wide receiver Jauan Jennings

Jennings' season got off to a slow start after he dealt with a preseason contract dispute and a number of injuries. He didn't get the lucrative long-term deal he sought and ultimately settled for incentives being added to his current contract, which expires after the season. Jennings has recently showed signs of life but hasn't produced (32 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns) at nearly the level he did in 2024. He could use a finishing flourish to land the type of deal he wants, and the 49ers need his strong play to make a postseason push. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 11 result: Lost to the Bills 44-32

Week 11 ranking: 8

Who's under the most pressure: Linebacker Haason Reddick

The Bucs gave Reddick $14 million in free agency to aid the pass rush, and so far that investment has led to 1.5 sacks and three games missed -- the last two of which saw Tampa Bay record one total sack as a team. Reddick was once a top-10 edge rusher and Pro Bowler. The Bucs need to see him flash that ability in the worst way upon his return. -- Jeremy Fowler

Week 11 result: Beat the Giants 27-20

Week 11 ranking: 10

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Matt LaFleur

LaFleur has one year left on his contract -- same with general manager Brian Gutekunst, whose seat doesn't seem quite as hot -- and has a new boss, first-year team president Ed Policy. Over the summer, Policy said he doesn't believe in lame-duck coaches or GMs. LaFleur has a stellar overall record of 73-36-1, but more than half of those wins came in his first three seasons when he was 39-11. After reaching the NFC Championship Game twice with Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have won only one playoff game the past two seasons with Jordan Love at quarterback. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 11 result: Beat the Vikings 19-17

Week 11 ranking: 14

Who's under the most pressure: Quarterback Caleb Williams

This is the same answer as during the preseason for a couple of reasons. Williams has been terrific in gut-check time with five winning drives this season. He has made significant strides in mastering coach Ben Johnson's offense, but until the Bears can close out teams far sooner than the final minutes of games, the pressure remains on Williams. He's nowhere close to the 70% completion percentage goal the Bears set for him this season (59.7%); he ranks 26th in success rate (45%) and 28th in efficiency (.048). There are moments when Williams performs like a top-12 quarterback and others when he looks like a young QB trying to figure it out. Leveling off those peaks will be critical for him to end the season strong. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 11 result: Lost to the Broncos 22-19

Week 11 ranking: 12

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Andy Reid

The Chiefs have plenty of talent on their roster, and this season was supposed to be about the offense returning to a dominant unit. But Reid's game plans in the past two games, losses to the Bills and Broncos following a bye week, have been perplexing. Reid needs to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes in rhythm quicker, and his playcalling needs to be more balanced and diverse to outwit opposing defenses over the second half. -- Nate Taylor

Week 11 result: Lost to the Jaguars 35-6

Week 11 ranking: 11

Who's under the most pressure: Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman

Analysts have placed Herbert in the upper echelon of quarterbacks since he entered the league in 2020, but he hasn't elevated the Chargers to postseason success. Instead, his two playoff appearances have been some of the most embarrassing losses in team history. The Chargers signed Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million deal in July 2023, and the organization believes he will lead the team to a title. So if the Chargers go another year without winning a playoff game, Los Angeles will likely place blame on and consider moving on from Roman, who has drawn ire for uncreative playcalling. -- Kris Rhim

Week 11 result: Beat the Browns 23-16

Week 11 ranking: 15

Who's under the most pressure: Left guard Andrew Vorhees

Vorhees and right guard Daniel Faalele have faced heavy criticism for their struggles on the interior offensive line, and there will be increased pressure to upgrade both spots this offseason if they fail to turn their seasons around. In replacing free agent Patrick Mekari at left guard, Vorhees has the lowest pass block win rate (91.8%) among the Ravens' starting offensive line and has allowed five sacks. The constant pressure up the middle has been a problem for quarterback Lamar Jackson. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 11 result: Beat the Bengals 34-12

Week 11 ranking: 16

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Mike Tomlin

While Tomlin's contract runs through 2027 and there's no reason to believe the Steelers would move on from him before that, the external pressure has never been higher for the coach to break a decade of postseason futility. At times this season, Tomlin has coached the Steelers to convincing, improbable wins, such as over the Colts in Week 9. But those victories have been sandwiched by losses in which the Steelers' schemes appeared outdated and the players looked old. Though Tomlin promised "historic things" in the preseason from the league's highest-paid defense, the Steelers are far from the Super Bowl favorite. Tomlin could quell some of the fan angst by winning a playoff game. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 11 result: Beat the Chargers 35-6

Week 11 ranking: 17

Who's under the most pressure: Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

His early-season struggles (five drops, several instances of avoiding contact) lost him the WR1 role to Travis Hunter. Now that Hunter is out for the season after right knee surgery, the Jaguars need Thomas to be the playmaker he was as a rookie, when he finished third in the NFL with 1,282 receiving yards. Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington can work the middle of the field and intermediate routes, but Thomas has to be a downfield threat again. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 11 result: Beat the Falcons 30-27 (OT)

Week 11 ranking: 19

Who's under the most pressure: Quarterback Bryce Young

Young still has to prove he's the franchise QB despite going 6-4 as the starter this season and throwing for a franchise-record 448 yards Sunday. The pressure is much less than it was, but he's still ranked 23rd in Total QBR (45.4) -- and that leaves some questions as to whether he's the long-term solution. Before Sunday, Young had gone seven straight games without passing for over 200 yards. -- David Newton

Week 11 result: Beat the Titans 16-13

Week 11 ranking: 18

Who's under the most pressure: Offensive coordinator Nick Caley

Houston's defense lowers the amount of points needed to get a comfortable win. This season, the Texans have allowed more than 20 points only twice and given up the fewest points per game (16.3). So, the pressure falls squarely on Caley to consistently get a complementary offense better than the one they currently have. Right now, they're averaging 22.0 points, which ranks 21st. If the offense doesn't show improvements over the rest of the season, the Texans could be looking for their third offensive coordinator in three years. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 11 result: Lost to the Bears 19-17

Week 11 ranking: 20

Who's under the most pressure: Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

It's borderline unfair to assert that McCarthy, who is 22 and has made five starts in his NFL career, is the most pressured player on the roster. But now more than halfway through his second season, McCarthy hasn't made much progress toward establishing himself as the Vikings' long-term starter. The biggest concern is perhaps the most fundamental job a quarterback has: delivering the football accurately and on time. His off-target rate (22.1%) ranks No. 46 of the 47 quarterbacks who have made at least one start this season. Without a significant turnaround, the Vikings might have to consider bringing in legitimate competition for him in 2026. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 11 result: Beat the Raiders 33-16

Week 11 ranking: 21

Who's under the most pressure: Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Eberflus could essentially have a new defense in the second half of the season. The first nine games didn't go so well with the Cowboys 31st in yards (414.8) and points allowed per game (30.8). But at the trade deadline, they acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson. They also welcomed back linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and third-round cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in Week 11. Starting safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson returned, too. If the Cowboys can improve over the final eight games, then Eberflus' job security improves. If not, then the Cowboys could be looking for their fourth defensive coordinator in four years. -- Todd Archer

Week 11 result: Lost to the Commanders 16-13 (OT)

Week 11 ranking: 26

Who's under the most pressure: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The 2024 season did not go smoothly for Tagovailoa after he signed a franchise-record extension that July, and 2025 has been rocky as well. Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 13 interceptions, needing one more to match his career high of 14 from the 2023 season. His passing numbers are more on par with his game-managing 2021 season rather than 2023, when he led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards. That wouldn't have been bad if he didn't represent a $56.4 million cap hit in 2026. Tagovailoa is in little danger of losing his starting job this season, but in a division with two MVP-caliber quarterbacks, his play must improve for the Dolphins to keep from falling far behind their AFC East rivals. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 11 result: Lost to the Steelers 34-12

Week 11 ranking: 24

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Zac Taylor

Taylor narrowly edges out de facto general manager Duke Tobin for the person most under pressure this season. A team with preseason championship aspirations has lost six of its past seven games and has the second-worst point differential in the NFL (minus-10.6). Cincinnati's roster construction strategy around quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been out since Week 2 because of a toe injury, has not worked out. And despite four straight winning seasons, Taylor is facing scrutiny for a team that will likely miss the playoffs for the third straight year. -- Ben Baby

Week 11 result: Lost to the 49ers 41-22

Week 11 ranking: 22

Who's under the most pressure: General manager Monti Ossenfort

Nothing has changed since before the season except that there's more clarity on how Ossenfort's offseason decisions have affected the Cardinals. Their offense had plenty of preseason hype with a completely healthy Kyler Murray at quarterback, a second-year Marvin Harrison Jr. at wide receiver and the return of their starting offensive line. Ossenfort bet that not making any moves to improve the first-string offense would pay off. It did not. The holes that Ossenfort didn't address this offseason have been glaring, warming his seat significantly as Arizona heads into the final stretch. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 11 result: Beat the Dolphins 16-13 (OT)

Week 11 ranking: 25

Who's under the most pressure: Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

It's hard to pick anyone else considering he has already been demoted as a playcaller, with head coach Dan Quinn assuming those duties. Since Whitt took over at the start of last season, Washington's defense ranks 23rd in points allowed per game (24.5) and 25th in yards allowed per game (350.5). Whitt worked under Quinn as a passing game coordinator in Dallas, so both said they were comfortable in this situation. However, it'll be interesting to see what happens after the season. Quinn has preferred others holding the playcalling roles. "We'll worry about that down the road," Whitt said of his future. -- John Keim

Week 11 result: Lost to the Panthers 30-27 (OT)

Week 11 ranking: 23

Who's under the most pressure: Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson

In training camp, Falcons players said their goal was to have the best offense in the NFL. With star running back Bijan Robinson, rugged wide receiver Drake London, quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s big arm and a solid offensive line, the unit definitely had that chance. It was no accident the NFL put Atlanta in prime time five times this season. But the Falcons' offense has regressed in Robinson's second year calling plays. Atlanta is 27th in points per game (19.5) and 24th in EPA per play (minus-0.08). -- Marc Raimondi

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 11 ranking: 27

Who's under the most pressure: Quarterback Tyler Shough

The rest of the season will be one long tryout for Shough to be the quarterback of the future. If he struggles and the Saints have a top pick in the draft, they could be selecting a quarterback to eventually be his replacement. If Shough builds off the Week 10 win over the Panthers and plays well, the Saints might table drafting a quarterback and look to build around him instead. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 11 result: Lost to the Packers 27-20

Week 11 ranking: 28

Who's under the most pressure: Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen

The Giants' defense is struggling badly, even after owner John Mara said publicly after last season that he wasn't happy with the way teams moved down the field against New York. Mara can't be happy that Bowen's unit has blown four fourth-quarter leads already and is tied for 30th in points allowed per game (27.3). It's at the point where interim coach Mike Kafka is being asked on a weekly basis whether he's going to retain Bowen. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 11 result: Lost to the Ravens 23-16

Week 11 ranking: 29

Who's under the most pressure: Coach Kevin Stefanski

While the Browns' defense features a top-five unit with the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year (Myles Garrett, -175 odds at ESPN Bet) and Defensive Rookie of the Year (Carson Schwesinger, -250), Cleveland's offense has lagged far behind and cycled through three quarterbacks. The offense, which is supposed to be Stefanski's specialty, has eclipsed 20 points only once this season. Before the season, owner Jimmy Haslam preached patience with both Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. Cleveland's rookie class has been one of the most productive in the league, but winning results haven't followed as the Browns have lost four one-score games. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 11 result: Lost to the Patriots 27-14

Week 11 ranking: 30

Who's under the most pressure: Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

The Jets' defense has been a major disappointment -- 27th in scoring (26.8) and 20th in yards allowed per game (329.7). Perhaps the most damning statistic: The Jets have only one takeaway -- a fumble recovery. That's right, the Jets have yet to intercept a pass, tying the league mark for most games to start a season without a pick. Before the trades of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, Wilks had enough talent to field a respectable unit, but it never clicked. -- Rich Cimini

Week 11 result: Lost to the Cowboys 33-16

Week 11 ranking: 31

Who's under the most pressure: Quarterback Geno Smith

After throwing 12 interceptions in the first nine games, Smith said he wants to be one of the best in the league at protecting the football during the final eight weeks of the regular season. He added another interception Monday. His ability to keep the ball out of harm's way will determine whether the offense finds its rhythm and his future with the organization. Whether Smith turns his season around or not, it's clear the Raiders need to figure out their next plan at quarterback sooner rather than later. -- Ryan McFadden

Week 11 result: Lost to the Texans 16-13

Week 11 ranking: 32

Who's under the most pressure: Tight end Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo is in the final season of his rookie contract, so the play he puts on film is in essence an audition for the Titans and every other team. He is the last player remaining from the Titans' 2022 draft class and has expressed interest in remaining in Tennessee, but he understands it's a business and anything can happen. The fourth-year tight end has established chemistry with rookie quarterback Cam Ward, as shown by their 39-yard connection to set up a tying touchdown Sunday. A good performance down the stretch will help Okonkwo's case for a new contract. -- Turron Davenport