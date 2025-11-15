Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots starting defensive tackle Milton Williams sustained a high ankle sprain in Thursday's win over the New York Jets that could sideline him for multiple weeks, a source tells ESPN senior writer Jeremy Fowler.

Williams left Thursday's game on the first series and ended up returning to action later in the first half before head coach Mike Vrabel said he elected to shut him down for the second half.

"I made a decision that we felt like we should probably just start treating that thing and get ahead of it and see where he's at the next couple of days," Vrabel said after the Patriots' 27-14 win. "He wanted to try to go. I just made a decision that I felt like was best for the team for his instance."

Vrabel noted that Williams joined him outside of the team's locker room after the victory to congratulate every player, a reflection of his leadership.

Williams, the former Philadelphia Eagle who signed a four-year, $104 million free agent contract with the Patriots in March, has arguably been the team's best defensive player this season.

He has totaled 27 tackles, with 3.5 sacks and 8 quarterback hits, and played with a nonstop motor that has drawn praise from coaches and teammates. Williams, 26, has played 61% of the defensive snaps.

At 9-2, the Patriots own the NFL's best record and next visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Nov. 23.

If Williams is unavailable for that game, the Patriots have multiple options to consider starting in his place alongside fifth-year pro Christian Barmore, a group headlined by Khyiris Tonga, Cory Durden and rookie Joshua Farmer.